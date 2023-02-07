HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

Fans of the source material were delighted to see HBO’s inclusion of Ellie’s book of puns, ‘No Pun Intended,’ and we explain the scarecrow joke in case anyone needs it, provide a preview for episode 5 and confirm how many episodes are left in season 1.

Episode 4, titled Please Hold my Hand, ended with Joel and Ellie meeting Henry and Sam, while the four of them hid from Kathleen and the Hunters.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Ellie’s scarecrow joke explained

During an early scene of the series in episode 4, Joel and Ellie are sleeping outside, and just as Joel is trying to sleep, Ellie asks:

“Why did the scarecrow get an award?”

To Ellie’s shock, Joel replies to the joke with the right answer: “Because he was outstanding in his field.”

The joke refers to a scarecrow, which is a mannequin placed in farmers’ fields used to stop birds from eating the crops.

In the joke’s case, a “field” can also refer to someone’s area of expertise, combined with the adjective “outstanding” used as a double meaning for “out standing.”

Since the UK’s streaming platform, Sky Go, doesn’t have subtitles, there’s a chance some viewers may have missed Joel’s answer to the joke due to his slight mumbling.

The Last of Us episode 5 preview

The Last of Us episode 5, which is yet to receive a title, is scheduled to release on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

The episode will debut at Midnight PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch episode 2 at 2 am GMT on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Episode 5 will see riots break out across Kansas City amidst Kathleen’s search for Henry and Sam, while Joel and Ellie unite with them elsewhere.

