How White Worm knew about the King's death in House of the Dragon explained

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, when the news of Viserys’ death was only opened to the council members, how did Mysaria, aka White Worm, come to know about it? Let’s find out the answer to the question in this article.

House of the Dragon has several royal titles for some of the prominent characters; for instance, Princess Rhaenys is referred to as the Queen Who Never Was, and Daemon is titled the Self-Styled King. Moreover, in the scandalized fourth episode of the fantasy drama series, we heard the name White Worm for the first time. However, it was just a brief introduction to White Worm, who came out to be no other than Daemon’s former lover Mysaria, played by Sonoya Mizuno.

Previously, Mysaria, was working in alliance with Otto Hightower as she was the one who gave Otto the information about Daemon and Rhaenyra’s time in the pleasure house. However, she was paid for her job. Since the fourth episode, Mysaria was not playing a vital role in the story, but when she is visited by Alicent’s trusted maid in the eighth episode, we learn that she was spying on the Targaryens from behind.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine ahead

White Worm has made a spy network

The ninth episode of House of the Dragon showed Alicent and Otto Hightower desperately looking for Aegon, whom they want to crown as the King. Otto asks Ser Erryk to search for the prince while Ser Criston Cole and Aemond go on behalf of the Queen. When no one can find the prince, Otto meets the White Worm, aka Mysaria.

Also, in the TV show, the mysterious lady pays her condolences for the king’s demise to Otto when he visits her by saying “My condolences on the passing of your king”. But until then, no one outside the King’s council knew about the unfortunate news. It was the second instance that made it clear that she has some insider who is leaking the news of House Targaryen to her.

How White Worm knew about the King’s death

There’s only one maid who knew about the King’s death, and she’s the one who also meets Mysaria in the previous episode. The same maid, named Talya, lets the Queen know about the King’s demise, so it makes sense that she has leaked the same information to White Worm.

Previously, Mysaria worked as a prostitute, but in the fourth episode, she made it clear to Daemon that she had left her past life behind. The latest episode of the drama series showed that she had made some spy networks in the King’s Landing, but her true intentions are yet to be uncovered. Moreover, White Worm’s character is similar to Game of Thrones Varys, played by Conleth Hill.