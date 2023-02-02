Oliver Jackson-Cohen fan cast as Batman in DCU's Brave and the Bold

A new dawn for the world’s greatest detective is on the horizon in the new DCU, helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and DC fans are already set on Oliver Jackson-Cohen playing Batman.

Within his announcement, Gunn confirmed that a majority of DC projects will be involved in the shared DCU, with projects like The Batman 2 and Joker 2 existing under the label, DC Elseworlds.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Batman

The casting announcement on everyone’s lips involves a new generation of Batman and Superman and DC fans seem certain about who to cast as Bruce Wayne in the movie, The Brave and the Bold.

London-born actor, Oliver Jackson-Cohen is best known for his roles in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Invisible Man reboot, and his upcoming role in Emily.

The actor’s tall stature, strong physique, and grounded acting chops make him the perfect contender to portray the suave billionaire and the Caped Crusader.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Batman for The Brave and The Bold. pic.twitter.com/na4VQ28Ny6 — m.m ? (@underooswebsss) February 1, 2023

The Brave and the Bold

One project that has every DC fan excited is The Brave and the Bold, considered to be a Batman reset.

Based on the comic book series by Grant Morrison, the confirmed movie will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who will go on to hone the Robin moniker.

Stating Damian Wayne was Gunn’s favorite Robin variant left a number of DC fans disappointed, who favor the Dick Grayson run. Still, most of the fandom is happy to get Robin in the mix.

DCU’s Chapter 1 line-up

Chapter 1 of the new and improved DCU is titled Gods and Monsters, which will reset the shared universe as we know it.

Gunn delivered on his promise to reveal a number of new movies and shows with HBO Max in the works this month, but confirmed that there are more comic adaptations still to be announced for chapter 1.

Below, we have included a list of every new project announced by DC Studios:

Superman: Legacy (Film) – July 11, 2025

(Film) – July 11, 2025 The Authority (Film)

(Film) The Brave and the Bold (Film)

(Film) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Film)

(Film) Swamp Thing (Film)

(Film) Creature Commandos (Series)

(Series) Waller (Series)

(Series) Booster Gold (Series)

(Series) Lanterns (Series)

(Series) Paradise Lost (Series)

