A handful of loveable, hybrid animals have been added to the Marvel roster and we explore who Teefs the walrus is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, introduce you to actor Asim Chaudhry, and discuss the rest of the cast.

We previously revealed Linda Cardellini to be the voice actor behind otter, Lylla, in the Marvel movie, who will star opposite Teefs.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Teefs from Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Teefs the walrus was introduced during Marvel’s short clip for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, when Rocket, Lylla the otter, Floor the Rabbit, and Teefs were discussing what names they would like to have.

Teefs is likely based on the Marvel Comics character Wal Rus, who was an engineer that assisted Rocket, first appearing in Incredible Hulk #271.

The pair battled against Lord Dyvyne and the Black Bunny Brigade and GOTG 3 likely assigned the walrus the name Teefs because of his long tusks – which are metallic in the comics.

Meet actor Asim Chaudhry

British actor, Asim Chaudhry, began his credited career back in 2012 and shortly picked up a small role in the first Paddington movie.

Chaudhry found a regular spot on TV shows Hoff the Record and High & Dry and also had a regular part in People Just Do Nothing – a show which he co-created.

The actor starred in 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Chaudhry more recently starred in Netflix’s The Sandman as Abel.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast explored

The usual scoundrels are returning for the third chapter in the trilogy, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. Zoe Saldana is also returning as Gamora, except she will be playing the Ravager variant.

Vin Diesel is also returning to voice Groot, alongside Bradley Cooper as the energetic Rocket Raccoon.

Chukwudi Iwuji is on board playing the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who will pick up the Adam Warlock mantle.

Linda Cardellini is voicing Lylla the otter, making this her second appearance in the MCU, adding to her role as Laura Barton, Hawkeye’s wife.

Additionally, Nathan Fillion will also be receiving a small cameo in the entry, as well as The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

