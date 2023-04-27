Rocket Raccoon’s friends before the Guardians were previously revealed in a short clip and we confirm who Floor the rabbit is, introduce you to actor Mikaela Hoover, and explore the rest of the cast.

We previously revealed Asim Chaudhry to be the voice behind Teefs the walrus, who is based on a small character from Marvel Comics.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Floor from Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Floor the rabbit was revealed alongside Rocket’s other friends in captivity, including Lylla the otter and Teefs the walrus.

The rabbit is likely based on the mercenary Blackjack O’Hare from Marvel Comics, who became the leader of the Black Bunny Brigade.

Blackjack ended up working for Halfworld leader Lord Dyvyne, who had many run-ins with Rocket and Wal Rus.

The rabbit’s first appearance was in Incredible Hulk #271 in 1982 and debuted wielding a pair of laser guns.

Meet actor Mikaela Hoover

American actor, Mikaela Hoover, began her credited acting career back in 2006 with the TV series Sam Has 7 Friends.

Hoover found a recurring role in 2008 within the series, Sorority Forever, and had small roles in How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, and Happy Endings.

In addition to voicing Floor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Hoover also had a small role in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie playing Nova Prime’s Assistant, and also starred as Camila in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast explored

The usual scoundrels are returning for the third chapter in the trilogy, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper. Zoe Saldana is also returning as Gamora, except she will be playing the Ravager variant.

Chukwudi Iwuji, of Peacemaker fame, will be playing the movie’s villain, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who will pick up the role of Adam Warlock.

Linda Cardellini is voicing Lylla the otter, which will be her second appearance in the MCU, in addition to her role as Laura Barton, Hawkeye’s wife.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

