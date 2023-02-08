The iconic villain is returning for a one-off special to fill the void between seasons 3 and 4, and we confirm the release time of Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day, introduce you to the guest cast, and discuss season 4 details.

The animated series previously debuted on DC Universe – a past VOD service now re-launched as DC Universe Infinite – back in November 2019, with a second season debuting in April 2020, and a third in July 2022.

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for HBO Max and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Harley Quinn debuted in 2019 on DC Universe before crossing to HBO Max and stars Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Tony Hale, and more.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day release time

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day is scheduled to release on Thursday, February 9, 2023, on HBO Max.

Fans in the US can tune in to watch the special at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

The series streams on the platform, All4 in the UK, however, it has not been announced when the Valentine’s Day special will debut across the pond.

The official synopsis for the special episode reads:

“As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. “Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.”

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day guest cast

The usual suspects fresh out of DC Comics are returning for the special, including Alan Tudyk’s The Joker, Lake Bell’s Poison Ivy, and the star, Kaley Cuoco, as Harley Quinn.

Guest stars in the special include Janet Varney, Casey Wilson, and Leila Birch, whose characters remain a mystery for now. The Walking Dead’s Tyler James Williams is also making his debut as Hawkman during the special, and all four guest actors are touted to return for season 4 as well.

Below, we have included a full cast list for the Valentine’s Day special:

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn

– Harley Quinn Lake Bell – Poison Ivy

– Poison Ivy Alan Tudyk – The Joker, Clayface

– The Joker, Clayface James Adomian – Bane, Clock King

– Bane, Clock King Chris Diamantopoulos – Aquaman

– Aquaman Rachel Dratch – Nora Freeze

– Nora Freeze Josh Helman – Captain Boomerang

– Captain Boomerang Michael Ironside – Darkseid

– Darkseid Matt Oberg – Kite Man

– Kite Man Vanessa Marshall – Wonder Woman

– Wonder Woman Natalie Morales – Lois Lane

– Lois Lane Jim Rash – The Riddler

– The Riddler James Wolk – Superman

– Superman Tyler James Williams – Hawkman

– Hawkman Janet Varney – TBA

– TBA Casey Wilson – TBA

– TBA Leila Birch – TBA



Harley Quinn season 4

Amidst DC Studios’ new creative direction, fans of the animated comedy were worried the show wouldn’t fit in with the studio’s plan moving forward.

However, James Gunn confirmed at a press event (via ComicBook.com) that the series would be moving forward for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, season 4’s initial green-lit status held up and the fourth run is expected to release sometime in 2023.

With Gunn now at the helm of DC Studios, his presence on the show’s cast list is sorely missed, as past showrunners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, shared their enthusiasm during an interview with Insider for him to return next season:

“We’d love to have him back if he’s ever around and we end up getting lucky enough to do another season. It would be great.”

Furthermore, season 4 will be passing the showrunner reins to Sarah Peters, of Masters of None fame, who will also serve as executive producer.

