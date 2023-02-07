It’s time for the boys in South Park to return for more shenanigans in 2023 and we confirm the release time for season 26 on Comedy Central and reveal where to watch episode 1.

Fans are still waiting to hear how many episodes season 26 will have, after season 25’s disappointing six-episode count with two movies, titled The Streaming Wars, on Paramount+.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden for Comedy Central, South Park is an adult animated sitcom following four friends Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny, around their titular hometown in Colorado.

South Park season 26 release time on Comedy Central

South Park season 26 episode 1 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on Comedy Central.

The official South Park Twitter account confirmed season 26 episode 1 will air at 10 pm ET/PT.

The same post also revealed that the debut installment will be titled “Cupid Ye” and include a scene where Craig and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle at school.

Craig and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, in the season 26 premiere of South Park, titled “Cupid Ye” premiering Wednesday, February 8, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central pic.twitter.com/7OYIByq2Ht — South Park (@SouthPark) February 6, 2023

Where to watch South Park season 26

You will be able to stream new episodes via the South Park website, Comedy Central online, and the Comedy Central app.

HBO Max’s South Park catalog is quite extensive at the moment, however, there is no word on when new episodes will come to the streaming platform.

Fans in the UK will, unfortunately, have to wait for new episodes to filter through on Comedy Central, as no release date has been given yet.

South Park fans create a bingo sheet for season 26

Anticipating the narratives coming out of this season, fans of the animated series have already made a bingo sheet to predict what will happen.

Some predictions include a story around Elon Musk and his Twitter takeover, a reference to AI art, as well as a nod to Dream’s face reveal.

Other predictions involving the boys include a scene where Cartman sings or says something offensive, and another moment when Kenny dies – of course.

my South Park season 26 bingo pic.twitter.com/BJG4IZNTz3 — Taryn (@2aryn2tar) January 18, 2023

