It looks like South Park season 26 will be coming to an end soon on Comedy Central, so we confirm if the show has been renewed for season 27, reveal the episode count of the current season, and preview episode 6 ahead of its debut next week.

Fans in the UK were relieved to be able to watch new episodes just one day after the US on Comedy Central.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden for Comedy Central, South Park is an adult animated series following four friends Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny, around their titular hometown in Colorado.

Has South Park been renewed for season 27?

Yes, South Park has not only been renewed for season 27, but it’s been renewed up until season 30.

Back in August 2021, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker struck a deal with Comedy Central and Paramount Plus, renewing the series up until season 30 – which will stretch into 2027.

The creators also promised to deliver 14 original films to the streaming service, Paramount Plus – following the success of hour-long specials, The Pandemic Special, South ParQ Vaccination Special, and The Streaming Wars.

How many episodes are in South Park season 26?

According to a report by The Futon Critic, South Park season 26 will only have six episodes to deliver.

Fans were surprised to hear that South Park season 25 only had six episodes to its run, however, a reduction in episode numbers likely has something to do with the aforementioned series of movies that will be debuting on Paramount Plus.

In previous seasons, South Park boasted an average 14 episodes per seasons, with seasons 3, 4, and 6 all reaching the 17 mark.

South Park season 26 episode 6 preview

South Park season 26 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on March 29, 2023, on Comedy Central.

What presumably will be the final episode of season 26 will also have next-day availability on HBO Max for US viewers.

Episode 6 follows last week’s fifth installment, titled DiKimble’s Hot Dogs, which saw the boys strive to get a hot dog stand renovated after Butters received a healthy paycheck from his ice cream job.

