If you go into Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania wondering how Scott’s back on Earth after the Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scene, we explain how Scott got out of the Quantum Realm combined with an Avengers: Endgame recap.

Before seeing Quantumania, it is recommended that you watch Marvel’s first Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame to get a grasp of Ant-Man’s tone and how the Quantum Realm works.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Avengers: Endgame recap

Avengers: Endgame finally sees Scott Lang escape the Quantum Realm five years after he got stuck there retrieving Pym Particles for Ava, a.k.a. Ghost, while Janet, Hank, and Hope blipped caused by Thanos’ snap in Infinity War.

We see Scott walking around a near post-apocalyptic world before meeting the Avengers at HQ, who are still grieving their massive loss.

Working with Tony Stark on time travel tech, Scott assists the Avengers in their time heist, where the heroes journey through the past in order to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos does.

How did Scott get out of the Quantum Realm?

Scott managed to escape the Quantum Realm thanks to a rogue rat that pushed the button to the Quantum tunnel.

After Janet, Hope, and Hank disappeared during the blip, their van was put into storage for five years after the snap.

It was sheer luck that a rat happened to enter the van and accidentally push the button that freed Scott from the zany realm and returned him to the main MCU timeline.

it's crazy how no one is mad about the rat in Endgame. a random rodent was the one who brought Ant-Man back from the Quantum Realm, which set up the entire plot of the movie. and I haven't seen a single person complain about it pic.twitter.com/yijLmI5s2a — MG (@mgonmovies) July 15, 2019

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

