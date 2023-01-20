The latest rumor to race through the Marvel fandom like wildfire is a change to the Thunderbolts roster, suggesting Hannah John-Kamen’s character, Ghost, is out after the actor’s alleged exit. Let’s jump into the details.

The Thunderbolts movie was announced by Kevin Feige during Marvel’s D23 panel last year. The story will follow an anti-hero ensemble made up of super soldiers previously introduced in the MCU.

Directed by Jake Schreier with a script currently being penned by Eric Pearson, Thunderbolts is an upcoming ensemble movie serving as the conclusion to Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ghost’s rumored Thunderbolts exit

*Before we go further, it’s important to note that the following details are purely speculative and nothing more than rumors. None of the following has been confirmed by Marvel Studios.*

Marvel Twitter scooper was one of the first to report Ghost was no more in the Thunderbolts lineup, by tweeting a no-entry emoji, followed by a ghost, and ending with the Thunderbolts hashtag. The account later tweeted that they would be happy if they were wrong on this one.

YouTuber Grace Randolph also discussed the character’s absence on the cast list during a recent episode of Beyond the Trailer.

Further details were then shared by multiple accounts stating Ghost actor, Hannah John-Kamen, left the project after hearing her character would be killed off within the first act and didn’t support that storyline.

Who is Ghost?

Ghost, a.k.a. Ava Starr, first appeared within the MCU in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as one of the entry’s antagonists.

Ava is the daughter of Elihas and Catherine Starr, who both died during a quantum accident that exposed her to massive amounts of quantum energy.

Gaining quantum mutation with the ability to become intangible, Ava’s powers were later exploited by S.H.I.E.L.D., who gave her the moniker, Ghost, and listed her as a stealth operative before HYDRA’s rise in power.

Ant-Man and the Wasp – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/Youtube.

Thunderbolts characters

Despite Kevin Feige previously confirming the Thunderbolts lineup, it was expected that this roster would change over the next year before the movie’s release, but here is the current roster as it stands (including Ghost until Marvel Studios says otherwise):

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

(Florence Pugh) Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)

(Sebastian Stan) John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russel)

(Wyatt Russel) Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

(Olga Kurylenko) Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour)

(David Harbour) Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

(Hannah John-Kamen) Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

(Julia Louis-Dreyfus) Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford)

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky has been in the MCU game the longest, with most of the above cast joining the shared universe within the past year’s Phase 4.

The ensemble will follow the behemoth entry, Captain America: New World Order, and pave the way for further big-cast projects, like the New Avengers.

Following on from the comics, Daniel Brühl may also be reprising his The Falcon and The Winter Soldier character, Baron Zemo, as this antagonist is the leader of the Thunderbolts in the comics.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

