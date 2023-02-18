It’s no secret that Scott Lang’s Quantum Realm adventure is the third movie for the little guy, completing a trilogy for the Avenger, therefore, we confirm if Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is the last Ant-Man movie, reveal what the next Marvel movie is, and discuss potential Ant-Man 4 details.

Marvel fans jogging to the cinema this weekend should note that there are two post-credits scenes in Ant-Man 3, one of them appearing mid-credits.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania the last Ant-Man movie?

No, it’s already been confirmed that Marvel Studios is discussing the story for Ant-Man 4, which means Quantumanina is not the last Ant-Man movie.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, producer, Stephen Broussard, revealed that conversations were already fired up in the studio regarding Ant-Man 4:

“We’re already thinking about it. It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’ Like the wheels start turning, you can’t help yourself. I don’t want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can’t help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin.”

This means that Ant-Man and Thor are the only Marvel characters to receive four solo movies, not including the upcoming Captain America: New World Order because the mantle changed hands from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson.

On the other side of the duo, Marvel fans have recently aired their desires to see a Wasp Disney Plus show, feeling that the character deserves more time in the spotlight.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

What is the next Marvel movie?

The next Marvel movie to release after Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, however, the Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, will be the next Marvel project to release after Ant-Man 3.

Vol 3 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023, and is confirmed to be the final Guardians movie to complete the trilogy, with Dave Bautista confirming he’s bowing out of his Drax role in the MCU.

Thwarting the original Phase 5 schedule, Disney chief, Bob Iger, stated that the company will be reigning in costs and cutting down on production output within the Marvel and Star Wars camp, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Iger said, “We want the quality on the screen, but we have to look at what they cost us,” which has resulted in a number of projects potentially being kicked back.

It was also mentioned that Secret Invasion and Loki season 2 were the only “sure bets” to be released this year, pushing Echo, Ironheart, What If…? season 2, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos back to 2024 and possibly beyond.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

