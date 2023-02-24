The OBX fandom is currently debating journey time after watching season 3 and we’re jumping in to discuss how long it would take to travel from Barbados and the Bahamas to Netflix’s Outer Banks by boat.

It was recently announced that Outer Banks would be returning to Netflix for season 4, however, there has yet to be a word on if it will be the final season or not. Fans should expect the fourth season to drop sometime in 2024.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community, while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

How long to travel from Barbados to the Outer Banks by boat?

Using the sailing distance calculator by BednBlue, it was calculated that it would take 4 days, 10 hours, and 28 minutes to travel from Outer Banks, North Carolina to The Bahamas by boat, with a cruising speed of 15 knots.

The distance between the Outer Banks and Barbados is a staggering 2,916.73 km or 1,812.37 miles.

The journey proposed by the Netflix show has certainly caused some confusion amongst fans and sailors alike, stating it would be a rather ambitious sail even for highly experienced sailors.

What about the boat time traveling from the Bahamas to the Outer Banks?

Using the same calculator, it was measured that it would take 1 day, 18 hours and 42 minutes to travel from Outer Banks, North Carolina to The Bahamas by boat, with a cruising speed of 15 knots.

The distance between the Outer Banks and the Bahamas is a much more doable distance at 1,195.14 km or 742.63 miles.

It was previously confirmed by Netflix that the show actually filmed in Barbados instead of the Bahamas, using the Careenage area of the capital, Bridgetown.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023.

Outer Banks season 3 episode count

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series have dropped at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

The full season 3 episode guide confirms the first episode is titled “Poguelandia.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

