It’s time to set aside the winter blues and welcome back the sunny shores, as we confirm the Outer Banks season 3 release time, date, episode count, and introduce you to the cast.

Fans of the sun-kissed crew will be delighted to hear that season 4 has already been renewed by Netflix, just ahead of its season 3 premiere.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

Outer Banks season 3 release time

Outer Banks season 3’s release date is set for Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix shows, season 3 will premiere at Midnight PT, which translates to the following time where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The official synopsis for season 3 reads:

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

Introducing the Outer Banks season 3 cast

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant are all returning for the third adventure.

Lou Ferrigno Jr, Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo are also confirmed to be joining the season 3 cast.

Below, we have included a full list of new and returning cast members with their character names:

Chase Stokes – John B

– John B Madelyn Cline – Sarah Cameron

– Sarah Cameron Madison Bailey – Kiara

– Kiara Jonathan Daviss – Pope

– Pope Rudy Pankow – JJ

– JJ Austin North – Topper

– Topper Drew Starkey – Rafe

– Rafe Charles Esten – Ward Cameron

– Ward Cameron Cullen Moss – Shoupe

– Shoupe Julia Antonelli – Wheezie Cameron

– Wheezie Cameron Caroline Arapoglou – Rose Cameron

– Rose Cameron E Roger Mitchell – Heyward

– Heyward Charles Halford – Big John

– Big John Elizabeth Mitchell – Limbrey

– Limbrey Andy McQueen – Carlos Singh

– Carlos Singh Fiona Palomo – Sofia

– Sofia Lou Ferrigno Jr. – Ryan

Outer Banks season 3 episode count

The Outer Banks season 3 episode count is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

The full season 3 episode guide confirms the first episode will be titled “Poguelandia.”

