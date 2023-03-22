Fans of the long-running show on The CW are preparing to say goodbye to the characters this year and we confirm when Riverdale season 7 comes out and how many episodes are in the final run alongside the finale’s release date.

The first season of the popular series debuted back in January 2017, followed by a second in October of the same year. The show then settled to release one season every year until season 6, which became the second premiere of 2021 after the firth run debuted in January 2021.

Adapted by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW, Riverdale is a supernatural drama based on the characters of Archie Comics, following a group of teens who have to solve a murder and uncover dark secrets in the titular town, starring K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse.

MORE THE CW: The Flash would have explored DC’s Blackest Night crossover event in later seasons

When does Riverdale season 7 come out?

Riverdale season 7 is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET on The CW.

The official synopsis from the network reads:

“The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before—the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950s.”

Netflix has still to confirm the official release date for season 7, however, many sources are predicting it will land on the platform in late August-September 2023.

The CW also has long-running superhero show, The Flash, coming to an end this year, which will be split into two graphic novel arcs.

Riverdale – Cr. Riverdale/YouTube

MORE TV: Yellowjackets fandom believes Adam could be Javi or part of the Antler Queen cult

How many episodes in Riverdale season 7? When is the finale?

Riverdale season 7 will contain 20 episodes, as confirmed by TV Line.

Each installment lasts approximately 41-46 minutes and every episode of season 7 will air weekly on a Wednesday night.

The series finale has already been confirmed to have a release date of August 23, 2023 – debuting in tandem with the Nancy Drew finale – which means The CW is planning a two-week hiatus at some point or two one-week misses.

Below, we have included the episode titles of the first four installments of season 7 and their release dates:

Episode 1: Don’t Worry, Darling – March 29, 2023

– March 29, 2023 Episode 2: Skip, Hop, and Thump ! – April 5, 2023

! – April 5, 2023 Episode 3: Sex Education – April 12, 2023

– April 12, 2023 Episode 4: Love & Marriage – April 19, 2023

– April 19, 2023 Episode 20: TBA – August 23, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all