Before the premiere of Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime this week, fans are returning to one particular mystery surrounding Adam Martin’s back tattoo and we dig into some theories, confirm the season 2 release date, and discuss how many episodes are in this run.

Fans have only had to wait a little over one year for the drama to return, after the first season premiered back in December 2021 and wrapped in January 2022.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the American thriller, Yellowjackets, was influenced by the real-life Donner Part and the Andes flight disaster of 1972, following a girl’s soccer team whose flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell.

**Warning – spoilers and potential spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets**

Yellowjackets fans discuss Adam’s back tattoo

During season 1, a brief glimpse of Adam’s back tattoo was revealed to viewers and the camera’s lingering on the design proved the tattoo was important.

The tattoo’s design appears to be some sort of a map at first glance, with dotted lines leading in various directions with other geometric shapes surrounding them.

The most important part of the tattoo, however, is the top image showing two mountain peaks that have piqued the curiosity of many and led them to debate Adam’s real identity.

Adam is Javi

One popular theory surrounding the tattoo and the character’s identity is that Adam could be Javi Martinez grown-up.

Knowing that Adam is an aspiring artist, fans remembered a flashback scene where Shauna gave Javi paper back in the woods – which could have potentially been for the kid to draw on.

The theory goes that most of the survivors believed Javi had died in the wilderness after Shauna told him to escape during the shroom hunt, but there’s a good chance Javi managed to escape and reconnect with Shauna years later.

Adam is an Antler Queen cult member

Others are predicting that Adam will reappear in season 2 of the series to stir up a whole load of trouble for the adult survivors.

They believe that the tattoo can be perceived as some sort of homage to the Antler Queen cult – and Lottie is also suspected to be the leader.

However, in an interview with Vulture, co-creator, Bart Nickerson, was asked if Adam was connected to the group:

“No, he is not involved in that organization. Again, a fair question. Just to clarify what Ashley said: The paranoia and those kinds of theories were the intent of the way we had his story unfold. The hope was to make the audience somewhat complicit in his murder, because that paranoia is one of the outgrowths of Shauna’s trauma, and the way she sees the world right now was the subjective experience we were after.”

Nickerson went on to say that the creators don’t want to close doors on theories, but “pleading the fifth” on questions will likely lead viewers down a specific path.

Yellowjackets season 2’s release date is confirmed to be Sunday, March 26, 2023, on the Showtime channel in the US.

Subscribers to the Showtime platform and UK fans subscribing to Paramount Plus will be able to stream the premiere two days earlier than the network’s debut, on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Season 2 is expected to contain ten episodes like its predecessor season, however, the episode count has not been confirmed.

Our full release schedule for Yellowjackets season 2 outlines when you can catch new episodes.

