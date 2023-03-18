We’re now three episodes into The Mandalorian’s third outing on Disney Plus and we introduce you to actor Matthew Bellows, who plays Amnesty Officer M34, and list the season 3 episode 3 cast.

Season 3 of the Disney Plus series has received mixed reviews so far, with many commenting on the short premiere, raving about the second episode featuring the heroic Bo-Katan, and feeling less inclined to support episode 3 due to the absence of Mando for a majority of it.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

Meet Matthew Bellows, the actor who plays Amnesty Officer M34 in The Mandalorian

Matthew Bellows’ credited career began back in 2005 with an episode of Everwood, where he played an MRI Technician.

Since his acting debut, Bellows has gone on to appear in roles within the series Grimm, Nashville, Colony, and Fuller House.

More recently, Bellows has picked up small roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Frank Kingston, Dr. Clint Hartman in New Amsterdam, and MP #2 in the Netflix movie, The Gray Man.

Additionally, Bellows also worked as a stunt actor back in the 2012 short, Hellespont, and again in Ari Aster’s critically acclaimed 2018 horror, Hereditary.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 cast

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 spends time away from Mando’s expedition, after the bounty hunter redeemed himself in the Living Waters and encountered an underwater Mythosaur.

Dr. Penn Pershing is the focus of this installment, returning to Coruscant previously seen in Andor, where he is rehabilitating as a former Imperial scientist.

Below, we have included a list of main and guest roles in episode 3:

Pedro Pascal – Din Djarin / The Mandalorian

– Din Djarin / The Mandalorian Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze

– Bo-Katan Kryze Emily Swallow – The Armorer

– The Armorer Tait Fletcher – Paz Vizsla

– Paz Vizsla Omid Abtahi – Dr. Penn Pershing

– Dr. Penn Pershing Katy M. O’Brian – Elia Kane / Amnesty Officer G68

– Elia Kane / Amnesty Officer G68 Valarie Pettiford – Aristocrat 1

– Aristocrat 1 Stephen Kearin – Aristocrat 2

– Aristocrat 2 Norwood Cheek – Aristocrat 3

– Aristocrat 3 Veanne Cox – Aristocrat 4

– Aristocrat 4 Danny Jacobs – Lab Tech

– Lab Tech Dylan Firshein – Taxi Droid

– Taxi Droid Matthew Bellows – Amnesty Officer M34

– Amnesty Officer M34 James Chen – Amnesty Officer G27

– Amnesty Officer G27 Max Fowler – Amnesty Officer M40

– Amnesty Officer M40 Regina Hermosillo – Parole Droid

– Parole Droid John Ott – Technician

– Technician Sunkrish Bala – Amnesty Affairs Commissioner

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, in this case, every Wednesday.

Each installment typically lasts between 30-50 minutes in length and the below release schedule confirms the season 3 finale will take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

