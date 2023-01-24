Humans and Gods are facing each other once again in the new year and we confirm Record of Ragnarok’s season 2 release time and release date on Netflix, as well as introduce you to the voice cast featured in the anime’s sophomore run.

The first season of the anime adaptation arrived on the streaming platform back in June 2021 and was licensed by Viz Media in North America, with Graphinica and Yumeta Company behind the second season.

Adapted as an original net animation by Graphinica Record for Netflix and based on the manga of the same name by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika, Record of Ragnarok (titled in Japanese as Sh?matsu no Waruky?re) follows a decision from the God’s Council to make humanity fight against the best of their kind to save them from extinction.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 release date

Record of Ragnarok season 2 is confirmed to be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Netflix.

Season 2 will house a total of 15 episodes, which is three more installments than its season 1 count.

The run will be split into two parts, with episodes 1 to 10 airing on the aforementioned release date, and the last five episodes airing at a later date in 2023.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 release time

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, season 2 will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the new Record of Ragnarok season 2 voice cast

Record of Ragnarok season 2 will see the return of the main cast alongside a few new additions.

Miyuki Sawashiro will be returning to voice Brunhilde alongside Tomoyo Kurosawa as Göll, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva.

Below, we have included a list of new characters and voice actors joining the series in season 2:

Katsuya Konishi – Hercules

– Hercules Tomokazu Sugita – Jack the Ripper

– Jack the Ripper Subaru Kimura – Tameemon Raiden

– Tameemon Raiden Yuichi Nakamura – Buddha

New Trailer is here???

Watch the first 10eps of Record of Ragnarok ? on #Netflix exclusively on Jan 26?#ror_anime pic.twitter.com/COnikkWDiW — Record of Ragnarok ? Official (@ror_anime) January 23, 2023

