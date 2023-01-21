If you’re as invested in Sophie’s day-to-day as we are, then you’ll want to know how long we have with the gang this time and we confirm how many episodes are in How I Met Your Father season 2 and confirm Hulu’s release schedule.

Mark Consuelos, Constance Marie, and John Corbett have all been confirmed as cast members on season 2 and Josh Peck will also be returning to the series.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger for Hulu, How I Met Your Father is an American sitcom spin-off of the popular 2005 series How I Met Your Mother, following main character, Sophie, and her life in Manhattan with her friend group.

How I Met Your Father release date and time

How I Met Your Father is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2023, on Hulu.

Following the release pattern of most Hulu shows, How I Met Your Father season 2 will debut at Midnight PT.

This time translates to the following release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

How I Met Your Father – Cr. Photo by: Patrick Wymore/© 2023 Hulu, LLC

How many episodes in How I Met Your Father season 2? – Release schedule confirmed

How I Met Your Father season 2 is confirmed to have 20 episodes, which is double the episode count of season 1.

Fans will be buckling up for the long haul this year as the season 2 finale will not take place until June 6, 2023, with one episode releasing every Tuesday.

Below, we have included Hulu’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced.

Episode 1: TBA – January 24, 2023

Episode 2: TBA – January 31, 2023

Episode 3: TBA – February 7, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – February 14, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – February 21, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – February 28, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 7, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 14, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 21, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – March 28, 2023

Episode 11: TBA – April 4, 2023

Episode 12: TBA – April 11, 2023

Episode 13: TBA – April 18, 2023

Episode 14: TBA – April 25, 2023

Episode 15: TBA – May 2, 2023

Episode 16: TBA – May 9, 2023

Episode 17: TBA – May 16, 2023

Episode 18: TBA – May 23, 2023

Episode 19: TBA – May 30, 2023

Episode 20: TBA – June 6, 2023

They may not have it all figured out, but at least they have each other. ? How I Met Your Father returns for Season 2 January 24 on @hulu. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/OwJcoIBxlS — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 10, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all