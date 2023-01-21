Movies & Television

How many episodes in How I Met Your Father season 2?

By Jo Craig

Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Ellen (Tien Tran) in How I Met Your Father
If you’re as invested in Sophie’s day-to-day as we are, then you’ll want to know how long we have with the gang this time and we confirm how many episodes are in How I Met Your Father season 2 and confirm Hulu’s release schedule.

Mark Consuelos, Constance Marie, and John Corbett have all been confirmed as cast members on season 2 and Josh Peck will also be returning to the series.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger for Hulu, How I Met Your Father is an American sitcom spin-off of the popular 2005 series How I Met Your Mother, following main character, Sophie, and her life in Manhattan with her friend group.

How I Met Your Father release date and time

How I Met Your Father is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2023, on Hulu.

Following the release pattern of most Hulu shows, How I Met Your Father season 2 will debut at Midnight PT.

This time translates to the following release times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
How many episodes in How I Met Your Father season 2? – Release schedule confirmed

How I Met Your Father season 2 is confirmed to have 20 episodes, which is double the episode count of season 1.

Fans will be buckling up for the long haul this year as the season 2 finale will not take place until June 6, 2023, with one episode releasing every Tuesday.

Below, we have included Hulu’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced.

  • Episode 1: TBA – January 24, 2023
  • Episode 2: TBA – January 31, 2023
  • Episode 3: TBA – February 7, 2023
  • Episode 4: TBA – February 14, 2023
  • Episode 5: TBA – February 21, 2023
  • Episode 6: TBA – February 28, 2023
  • Episode 7: TBA – March 7, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – March 14, 2023
  • Episode 9: TBA – March 21, 2023
  • Episode 10: TBA – March 28, 2023
  • Episode 11: TBA – April 4, 2023
  • Episode 12: TBA – April 11, 2023
  • Episode 13: TBA – April 18, 2023
  • Episode 14: TBA – April 25, 2023
  • Episode 15: TBA – May 2, 2023
  • Episode 16: TBA – May 9, 2023
  • Episode 17: TBA – May 16, 2023
  • Episode 18: TBA – May 23, 2023
  • Episode 19: TBA – May 30, 2023
  • Episode 20: TBA – June 6, 2023

