Despite some claiming that the season 3 finale of The Mandalorian was underwhelming, fans were in no short supply of surprises. We confirm what Din Djarin’s last name is and provide a recap of Chapter 24 including Grogu’s name change to Din Grogu.

During Grogu’s adoption scene, we also learned from The Armorer that Mando had a teacher and we explain why it could have been the comic book character, Tobbi Dala.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

The Mandalorian Chapter 24 recap

The season 3 finale ended with victory for the Mandalorians, who managed to reclaim the Great Forge and defeat Moff Gideon.

Returning to the Great Forge, the boy we saw during episode one finally takes the creed in front of the Nite Owls and Children of the Watch.

Mando wants the same for Grogu since he is no longer a foundling, but The Armorer still deems him too young to take the creed, and in order for Grogu to become his apprentice, he needs the approval of Grogu’s parents.

Confirming that Grogu’s parents may not even be alive, Mando officially adopts Grogu as his son, who is then added to the Song and renamed, Din Grogu, backed by the support of the other Mandalorians.

What is Din Dajrin’s last name?

Since Grogu was given the name, Din Grogu, after Mando adopted him, this suggested that Din was in fact Mando’s surname – surprising many fans.

This means that Mando’s first name is actually Djarin and his last name is Din, since the latter is what was given to Grogu after the adoption.

This style follows East Asian cultures, where the family name is always put before the first name of a person.

Star Wars fans react to Djarin’s name reveal

The fandom has believed Din was Mando’s first name since the beginning, therefore, it came as quite a surprise to learn that Djarin was actually his first name.

One fan had the comical response to suggest that all fan fiction writers will be editing their past work to make Djarin his first name now.

Another fan pointed out that it was strange that Djarin is the only Mandalorian to style his name this way, since Kryze is Bo-Katan’s last name.

This now raises the question that perhaps Paz Vizsla’s first name was actually Vizsla, with the family name of Paz.

Mando and Grogu’s story will conclude in a movie

During Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy announced a new film helmed by veteran Star Wars executive producer, Dave Filoni.

It was then confirmed that this movie would conclude Din Djarin and Din Grogu’s arc, instead of being shown within the Disney Plus show.

This suggests season 4 will continue to focus more on the Mandalorians as a whole coming together to rebel against the Empire and fans are already starting to debate whether Mando and Din Grogu will be a part of it or not.

The New Republic was also confirmed to be featured in Filoni’s movie and now we know Mando and Din Grogu will be joining the New Republic as freelance workers, making their return in this film more likely.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

