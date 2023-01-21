It’s time for Sky’s action series to go state side and we confirm The Lazarus Project’s release time on TNT, reveal how many episodes are in season 1, and lay out the channel’s release schedule.

Fans who have already watched the show on British soil will be glad to hear that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Created by screenwriter Joe Barton, the fantasy drama, The Lazarus Project, follows a software developer who is experiencing catastrophic events, only for his day to be reset to July 2022 with his memories intact. The series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, and more.

The Lazarus Project release date and time

The Lazarus Project is scheduled to debut in the US on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on TNT.

The show initially debuted in the UK on Sky Max back in June 2022, and TNT later picked up the series to show US audiences.

Filming took place in spring 2021 in Cardiff, Bristol, Prague, and Postoloprty, and the series has received mostly positive reviews applauding the performances and plot.

A 2008 movie sharing the same name was helmed by John Patrick Glenn and starred Paul Walker, focusing on the same premise.

How many episodes in The Lazarus Project? Release schedule confirmed

The Lazarus Project consists of eight episodes within its season 1 run, with each installment lasting around 45 minutes in length.

TNT is expected to air one episode every Monday on the channel, unless there is a change to the schedule at a later date.

Below, we have included the show’s release schedule as it stands just now:

Episode 1- January 23, 2023

Episode 2- January 30, 2023

Episode 3- February 6, 2023

Episode 4- February 13, 2023

Episode 5- February 20, 2023

Episode 6- February 27, 2023

Episode 7- March 6, 2023

Episode 8- March 13, 2023

The Lazarus Project – Cr. Sky TV/YouTube.

The Lazarus Project reviews

Fans have been talking about The Lazarus Project on Twitter, sharing their appreciation for the action and concept.

Yep, Lazarus Project nails the landing. Fantastic show. Can’t wait for season 2 — Alasdair Stuart (@AlasdairStuart) January 20, 2023

Ep 1 of The Lazarus Project aaaand found my Sunday binge series. pic.twitter.com/dFKnl1FHHs — Kholeka (@kid_kumalo) January 15, 2023

