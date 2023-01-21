How many episodes in The Lazarus Project on TNT?
It’s time for Sky’s action series to go state side and we confirm The Lazarus Project’s release time on TNT, reveal how many episodes are in season 1, and lay out the channel’s release schedule.
Fans who have already watched the show on British soil will be glad to hear that the show has been renewed for a second season.
Created by screenwriter Joe Barton, the fantasy drama, The Lazarus Project, follows a software developer who is experiencing catastrophic events, only for his day to be reset to July 2022 with his memories intact. The series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, and more.
The Lazarus Project release date and time
The Lazarus Project is scheduled to debut in the US on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on TNT.
The show initially debuted in the UK on Sky Max back in June 2022, and TNT later picked up the series to show US audiences.
Filming took place in spring 2021 in Cardiff, Bristol, Prague, and Postoloprty, and the series has received mostly positive reviews applauding the performances and plot.
A 2008 movie sharing the same name was helmed by John Patrick Glenn and starred Paul Walker, focusing on the same premise.
How many episodes in The Lazarus Project? Release schedule confirmed
The Lazarus Project consists of eight episodes within its season 1 run, with each installment lasting around 45 minutes in length.
TNT is expected to air one episode every Monday on the channel, unless there is a change to the schedule at a later date.
Below, we have included the show’s release schedule as it stands just now:
- Episode 1- January 23, 2023
- Episode 2- January 30, 2023
- Episode 3- February 6, 2023
- Episode 4- February 13, 2023
- Episode 5- February 20, 2023
- Episode 6- February 27, 2023
- Episode 7- March 6, 2023
- Episode 8- March 13, 2023
The Lazarus Project reviews
Fans have been talking about The Lazarus Project on Twitter, sharing their appreciation for the action and concept.
