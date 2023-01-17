HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

HBO’s premiere of the highly anticipated adaptation featured a significant time jump and we answer: how old is Joel in The Last of Us show?

Episode 2 is scheduled to release next Sunday, January 22, promising a harrowing trip for Joel, Ellie, and Tess who meet up with Marlon, Florence, Sam, and their first clicker.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

How old is Joel in The Last of Us show?

Joel Miller is 36 years old during the prologue in HBO’s The Last of Us show, and 56 years old after the time jump.

When we are first introduced to Joel in the series, he is celebrating his 36th birthday in 2003, as his daughter, Sarah, points out and fixes his watch as a present.

After the outbreak rears its ugly head and Sarah, sadly, perishes, the premiere skips 20 years into the future, making the year 2023.

This means Joel is now 56 years old when we encounter him and Tess within FEDRA’s quarantine zone in Boston.

In The Last of Us game, a new detail spotted by a Reddit user confirmed that Joel was born on September 6, 1981. Since the first game begins in 2013, this made Joel 32 years old and 52 years old after the 20-year time jump to 2033.

In conclusion, the HBO adaptation has made Joel four years older than the source material, which isn’t a great difference but it does edge the protagonist closer to 60.

How old is Pedro Pascal?

Born April 2, 1975, Chilean-born actor, Pedro Pascal, is currently 47 years old, but he’ll be turning 48 this year.

This makes the actor currently nine years younger than Joel in real life and the makeup and hair team certainly needed to add some grey to his hair to pass this age off.

2023 will be a busy year for Pascal, as he stars in The Last of Us season 1 as well as The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney Plus.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO.

The following release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

Below, we have provided The Last of Us episode guide and outlined the show’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles when they are announced:

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness – January 15, 2023

– January 15, 2023 Episode 2: Infected – January 22, 2023

– January 22, 2023 Episode 3: TBA – January 29, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – February 5, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – February 12, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – February 19, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – February 26, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 5, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 12, 2023

