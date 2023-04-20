How can you watch the SUGA: Road to D-Day documentary, when will the docu-series and associated D-Day album release worldwide?

The iconic BTS group may be on a temporary hiatus, but ARMY members worldwide are preparing to take over the internet once again this week ahead of the launch of two major titles.

Not only is SUGA’s (Agust D) latest music album ‘D-Day’ set to release in just a few short hours, but the superstar will also feature in a brand-new documentary series that follows the album’s production; SUGA: Road to D-Day.

So, how can you watch SUGA: Road to D-Day online, when will the documentary release for OTT streaming, and what time will the album release worldwide?

How to watch SUGA: Road to D-Day docu-series

The SUGA: Road to D-Day documentary series will be available to watch around the world via the Disney Plus streaming platform.

The new docu-series will follow the iconic superstar as he “travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY.”

Whilst long-time fans will be focused on the exclusive live clips from his upcoming D-Day album, many within the global BTS community are also fascinated to see the star’s personal side.

The promotional campaign for the documentary teased that “viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs.”

The most basic subscription packages to Disney Plus around the world are priced at:

US: $7.99 a month/$109.99 a year

UK: £7.99 a month/£79.90 a year

Europe: €8.99 a month/€89.90 a year

Canada: $11.99 a month/$119.99 a year

Australia: $11.99 a month/$119.99 a year

New Zealand: $12.99 a month/$129.99 a year

Fans in the United States can also purchase a basic subscription package without advertisements for $10.99 a month.

SUGA: Road to D-Day release date and time explored

The SUGA: Road to D-Day docu-series is scheduled to premiere around the world on Friday, April 21.

Whilst a specific release time for the documentary has not been officially confirmed, The Futon Critic reports that the title will release for OTT streaming via Disney Plus at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 12 AM

Eastern Time – 3 AM

British Time – 8 AM

European Time – 9 AM

India Time – 12:30 PM

Philippine Time – 3 PM

South Korea Time – 4 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 5 PM

“After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, in SUGA: Road to D-DAY – coming April 21 on Disney+.”

When does SUGA’S D-Day album release?

SUGA’s new D-Day album is set to release around the world alongside the Road to D-Day documentary series on Friday, April 21.

As confirmed by BigHit Music on Twitter, the album will drop at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 PM (April 20)

Eastern Time – 12 AM

British Time – 5 AM

European Time – 6 AM

India Time – 9:30 AM

Philippine Time – 12 PM

South Korea Time – 1 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2 PM

Both SUGA: Road to D-Day and the associated album will be available from April 21 worldwide.

