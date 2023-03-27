Jungkook X Calvin Klein finally announced and BTS fans are losing their minds

After multiple speculations ‘left and right,’ Jungkook x Calvin Klein has indeed seen the light of day. The BTS member has added yet another star to his long list of achievements. Jungkook has also become the fastest K-Pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

From releasing solo music projects to taking over the fashion world, the members of the Grammy-nominated group BTS have undeniably maintained their position at the top in both K-Pop as well as global pop culture.

Today is yet another day for the books and calls for multiple celebrations in ARMY-land as two of the BTS members broke Spotify records. Jimin recently released his much-awaited debut solo album FACE and has now become the first Korean soloist in history to reach number one on the global Spotify chart.

The bunch’s youngest Jungkook who has been sending the fandom wild with his adventurous Weverse live streams, also made history as he surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. However, the most awaited news that fans had been waiting for with bated breath also got announced, Jungkook for Calvin Klein.

Jungkook x Calvin Klein announced

Fans of Jungkook can now rejoice as Calvin Klein has finally confirmed their collaboration with Jungkook after dropping hints for some time.

The official Twitter account of the brand has been teasing the collab for some time thanks to their replies to comments regarding BTS’ Jungkook. However, the anticipation reached boiling point when Calvin Klein tweeted: “you might want to turn your post notifications on…”

Following the teaser tweet, “Jungkook x Calvin Klein” quickly started to trend on Twitter. Today, the exciting news got finally confirmed:

Jungkook makes Spotify history

In 2022 Jungkook made history when he became the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup. His solo track Dreamers received love from BTS and football fans alike.

The star previously collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right and the talented artist is also credited as a co-composer on multiple tracks including Film Out.

Today is another milestone day for Jungkook as he becomes the fastest K-Pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

