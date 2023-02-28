The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

This week’s teary installment of the most emotionally-driven show on air right now saw best friends, Ellie and Riley, share their stories. We explain if episode 7 of The Last of Us was a flashback, confirm whether Joel is dead during the episode, and provide an episode 8 preview.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation has officially been renewed for season 2, and it will cover the events of the video game, The Last of Us Part II.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us and the game**

Is episode 7 of The Last of Us a flashback?

Yes, episode 7, titled Left Behind, of The Last of Us was indeed a flashback, taking place in the Quarantine Zone before Ellie got bit and based on the Left Behind DLC from the video game.

A majority of the episode takes place within an abandoned mall, exploring the bond between Ellie and best friend, Riley.

Even though episode 7 shows the present day in the beginning and the end of the episode, most of the installment is rooted in the past.

Is Joel dead in The Last of Us episode 7?

**Spoilers ahead for the video game**

No, Joel is not dead in The Last of Us episode 7, because Ellie sows his wound closed before the episode is out.

Fans who have been keeping up with the series will know that Joel got stabbed last week, by a group of men featured in episode 6.

Since most of the episode then took place without Joel, some viewers were confused if the events were being shown in the past or the future.

It is confirmed, however, that Joel survived the stabbing at the end of episode 7, when we return to the present day, as Ellie managed to find a needle and thread.

Fans of the video game, however, will be aware that Joel’s time is limited, as he meets his end during the events of the second video game, which will likely take place in season 2.

The Last of Us episode 8 preview

The Last of Us episode 8 is scheduled to release on March 5, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and nine episodes have been confirmed for the first season.

Episode 8, titled When We Are in Need, will see a leader named David – played by the original Joel voice actor, Troy Baker – offer Ellie a place in his religious group, leading to a harrowing situation.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

