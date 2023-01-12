The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released to the public after attendees of D23 got their first look back in 2022. Now, we reveal exactly what the quantum realm is and confirm if it’s real.

Ant-Man 3 is setting up Phase 5’s answer to Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paving the way for Jonathan Majors’ ultimate reign in the upcoming ensemble event, The Kang Dynasty.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

What is the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The quantum realm was introduced into the MCU back in Doctor Strange and Ant-Man’s debut film, known as part of the multiverse where microorganisms have their own world.

This realm is essentially a universe that cannot be seen by humans, as its visibility requires you to shrink phenomenally small in order to explore it.

The only way of accessing the quantum realm is by Hank Pym’s, Pym Particles, or by using a quantum tunnel, and its ability to facilitate time travel was explored in Avengers: Endgame.

Hope van Dyne’s mother and Hank’s wife, Janet van Dyne, became stuck in the quantum realm after a tunnel was briefly opened and the extent of this universe will be explored in Ant-Man 3.

Hank Pym described the quantum realm as “a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity.”

Is the Quantum Realm Real?

Yes, the quantum realm does exist in real life and is explained through quantum mechanics – the study of subatomic particles.

Contrary to Pym’s definition that rules of space and time mean nothing in the quantum realm, the real-world realm is dictated by rules and the hyperbolic nature of Marvel’s quantum realm being a loose canon riffs off of the real-world’s probability factor.

As explained by Forbes contributor, Chad Orzel, the probability factor plays a major part in gauging the quantum realm:

“ When we do calculations in quantum mechanics, the end result is always a probability distribution. We can never predict the specific outcome of a single measurement, just the distribution of outcomes we expect when that experiment is repeated many times with identically prepared particles.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, quantum physicist Dr. Sumanta Tewari gave his thoughts on the multiverse:

“It makes you feel like quantum mechanics gives you a bizarre idea that everything can be everywhere. I mean, at least everything has a certain probability of being everywhere,” Tewari reflects. “Now this, that is that everything can be everywhere, this is, at the very basic level, is connected to this idea of multiverse.”

Screenshot from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Official Trailer – C/O Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s 2023 Schedule

After Ant-Man 3, Secret Invasion is next in line for Phase 5 as a six-part miniseries on Disney Plus following Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos as they attempt to put a stop to the Skrulls’ mass infiltration.

What If…? Season 2 was originally slated for a 2022 release but was delayed until 2023 with no release window in Phase 5 or 6 yet.

Below, we have included a full Marvel release schedule for 2023:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Secret Invasion – 2023

– 2023 What If…? Season 2 – Early 2023

Season 2 – Early 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

– May 5, 2023 Echo – Summer 2023

– Summer 2023 Loki: Season 2 – Summer 2023

– Summer 2023 The Marvels – July 28, 2023

– July 28, 2023 Ironheart – Fall 2023

– Fall 2023 X-Men ’97 – Fall 2023

– Fall 2023 Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/24

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cr. Marvel Entertainment, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

