What time will the major anime live streams from Anime Japan 2023 start? Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family all feature.

Anime Japan remains one of the biggest events in the anime calendar, where fans can show their appreciation to production members who themselves are gearing up for some major announcements.

However, with so many different live streams going on at the same time, it can be quite confusing to figure out which panels are worth catching.

So, what time will the major series (including Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen) start their respective panel live streams at Anime Japan 2023 this weekend?

What time are the major series on at Anime Japan 2023?

Demon Slayer

The Demon Slayer panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Red Stage between 11:35 AM and 12:10 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 7:35 PM (March 24)

Eastern Time – 10:35 PM (March 24)

British Time – 2:35 AM

European Time – 3:35 AM

India Time – 8:05 AM

Philippine Time – 10:35 AM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 1:35 PM

The Demon Slayer panel will feature various cast members including Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa, and Yuma Takahashi (as the MC) – a link has not yet been shared.

Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Red Stage between 12:45 and 1:20 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 8:45 PM (March 24)

Eastern Time – 11:45 PM (March 24)

British Time – 3:45 AM

European Time – 4:45 AM

India Time – 9:15 AM

Philippine Time – 11:45 AM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 2:45 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, with cast members Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, Aya Endo set to feature.

Re:Zero

The Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Red Stage between 1:55 and 2:30 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 9:55 PM (March 24)

Eastern Time – 12:55 AM

British Time – 4:55 AM

European Time – 5:55 AM

India Time – 10:25 AM

Philippine Time – 12:55 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 3:55 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, with cast members Yusuke Kobayashi (as Natsuki Subaru), Rie Takahashi (as Emilia), Yumi Uchiyama (as Puck), and Satomi Arai (as Beatrice).

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Red Stage between 3:05 and 3:40 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 11:05 PM (March 24)

Eastern Time – 2:05 AM

British Time – 6:05 AM

European Time – 7:05 AM

India Time – 11:35 AM

Philippine Time – 2:05 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 5:05 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, with Chiaki Kobayashi, Reiji Kawashima, Kaito Ishikawa, Takuya Eguchi, Reina Ueda.

Dr Stone

The Dr Stone panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Green Stage between 3:40 and 4:15 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 11:40 PM (March 24)

Eastern Time – 2:40 AM

British Time – 6:40 AM

European Time – 7:40 AM

India Time – 12:10 PM

Philippine Time – 2:40 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 5:40 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, with Yusuke Kobayashi, Ryota Suzuki, Gen Sato, Kengo Kawanishi.

Spy x Family

The Spy x Family panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 26 on the Red Stage between 9:15 and 9:50 AM JST:

Pacific Time – 5:15 PM (March 25)

Eastern Time – 8:15 PM (March 25)

British Time – 12:15 AM

European Time – 1:15 AM

India Time – 5:45 AM

Philippine Time – 8:15 AM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 11:15 AM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, cast members Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, Kenichiro Matsuda are set to feature.

My Hero Academia

The My Hero Academia panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 26 on the Red Stage between 3:05 and 3:40 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 11:05 PM (March 25)

Eastern Time – 2:05 AM

British Time – 6:05 AM

European Time – 7:05 AM

India Time – 11:35 AM

Philippine Time – 2:05 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 5:05 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, with Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji set to appear.

Attack on Titan

The Attack on Titan panel at Anime Japan 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 25 on the Red Stage between 4:15 and 4:50 PM JST:

Pacific Time – 12:15 AM

Eastern Time – 3:15 AM

British Time – 7:15 AM

European Time – 8:15 AM

India Time – 12:45 PM

Philippine Time – 3:15 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 6:15 PM

Fans can follow this link to the live stream, Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Chiaki Matsuzawa (as the MC).

