BTS star Jungkook takes over worldwide trends after Weverse live shenanigans

Jungkook has sent the internet into a frenzy again thanks to his new Weverse live. The BTS star blessed the fans, ARMY, as this marks the fourth time he went live in just one month.

Last year BTS announced that the Grammy-nominated group will be halting their group activties to fulfill their mandatory military duties. Since then, the members have embarked on individual solo pursuits with new albums and collaborations.

Only a few months ago, Jungkook was making headlines when he performed his solo, Dreamers, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The K-Pop megastar made history as he became the first Korean artist ever to perform at the biggest football tournament.

This year, the BTS star is stealing the show with his livestreams. Jungkook previously made a record for the highest real-time views on a Weverse live as he accumulated 16.3 million views. Now, let’s take a look at Jungkook’s new Weverse live and his latest shenanigans.

Jungkook goes live on Weverse and trends worldwide

On February 28, Jungkook tuned for a quick Weverse live. This month is certainly a wonderful Valentine’s for fans as it marks the fourth time Jungkook went on live in under one month. Shortly after he went live, the Dreamers hitmaker took over the number one spot on Twitter’s worldwide trends.

The star donned his signature black T-shirt, with stunning long hair look and his tattoos on display. The Still With You crooner explained that he went live for “no particular reason” before going to work later. Noticeably, Jungkook’s pup, Bam, who has constantly accompanied him in the last few streams, was nowhere to be seen. JK went on to explain that Bam is at a new center as he hasn’t been feeling well lately.

In true Jungkook style, the star continued to do a mini concert. The BTS members, J-Hope and Jimin, also tuned in for JK’s live on Weverse and dropped comments:

Fans go wild and gush – ‘I volunteer’

Jungkook managed to send fans wild once again thanks to his latest shenanigans. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions.

“I volunteer” quickly started to trend:

Just Jungkook doing Jungkook things:

Fans can’t stop gushing over the long hair:

