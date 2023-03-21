iKON star Bobby returns with 1st single album SiR as fans praise surprise cameos

iKON star Bobby has made his comeback with the brand-new release SiR, his first solo single album. The star also sent the fans into a frenzy as the music video for Drowning featured some surprise cameos. Let’s take a look at the awaited release.

Last year, iKON parted ways with their former label YG Entertainment and signed with 143 Entertainment this year. The K-Pop group is ready to rock the stage again as they announced their upcoming 2023 iKON World Tour Take Off earlier this month. The group will hit the road this summer and perform in regions including Asia, Europe, and North America.

The fans of K-Pop are spoiled with choices as MAMAMOO is also set to perform in the USA for the first time this year as part of their My Con World Tour.

Ahead of the tour the talented rapper of the bunch, Bobby, has dropped his 1st single album SiR (stylized as S.i.R).

Bobby drops SiR

The iKON star has finally released SiR and the music videos for both tracks Drowning and Cherry Blossom. The new release undeniably comes packed with Bobby’s signature pop-funk beats and top-tier rap verses.

While Cherry Blossom serves as a heart-piercing love letter, Drowning (featuring SOLE) takes a different route and brings in the groove coupled with sultry lyrics. Released a day apart, it’s notable how both the music videos tie in with a smooth transition showing an evident jump from one to the other – almost like a multiverse.

Bobby’s Drowning features surprise cameos

The music video for Drowning has left fans pleasantly surprised with the star-studded cameos.

Along with the track’s featured artist SOLE, the MV also includes his fellow bandmate Donghyuk, Hwiyoung from SF9, and Sunwoo from The Boyz.

iKON, SF9, and The Boyz previously competed on the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021 along with three other K-Pop groups. It’s heartwarming to see the idols reunited two years after the show for Bobby’s new release.

