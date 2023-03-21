Cosplay & Culture

Kim Taehyung and Park Hyungsik are Wooga Squad goals at the Harry Styles concert

By Shriya Swami

Kim Taehyung and Park Hyungsik sitting side by side on chair, Hyungsik on the right wearing bucket hat and dark jumper, V on left wearing grey hood and black coat
Disney Plus | YouTube

Kim Taehyung and Park Hyungsik are setting new friendship aka Wooga Squad goals after attending the Harry Styles concert in Seoul.

Harry Styles is off on his Love On Tour 2023 and on March 20 the singer took the stage in Seoul for yet another fabulous show. As the concert took place in the heart of K-Pop and K-Drama, it comes as no surprise that the show turned into a star-studded affair.

From BTS‘ members to BLACKPINK‘s Rosé and Jennie, some of the top K-Pop icons enjoyed a fun night out. Among those were BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and heartthrob Park Hyungsik.

Taehyung and Hyungsik spotted at the Harry Styles concert

Beyond the stage and his music duties, BTS star V shares a heartwarming friendship with his friends from the industry. The bunch of friends is famously titled Wooga Squad; which includes Kim Taehyung, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy.

Two of the Wooga Squad members Hyungsik and V were recently spotted at the Harry Styles concert that took place in Seoul. They were also joined by BTS’ youngest, Jungkook.

‘Their bond is so special’

The Wooga Squad members previously got together for a fun getaway and starred in mini reality series, IN THE SOOP : Friendcation. In the show, fans were able to witness their heartwarming bond and adventures together.

As the news of Hyungsik and Taehyung’s presence at the concert took over the internet, fans of the Wooga Squad hopped on Twitter to share their excitement.

A fan gushed: “I love how Hyungsik and Taehyung always make time to go on their little dates together…their bond is so special to me.”

K-Pop icons grace the concert

Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul turned into a star-studded night as K-Pop icons attended the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s show.

Following the concert, BLACKPINK’s Rosé took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet snap with Harry Styles.

All the K-Pop stars spotted at the concert:

