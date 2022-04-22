Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 release time confirmed worldwide

The Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 release time has thankfully now been confirmed by Crunchyroll for anime fans around the world.

It’s Friday once again and anime fans know what that means, another exciting weekend of new content is here to grace our screens.

However, the weekend will get off to a strong start with the release of a new episode of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic series.

Following an impressive opening to the new season, fans are wondering when the official Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 release time will occur in their timezone.

Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 release time and date

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic episode 3 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Friday, April 22nd, 2022.

The Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 release time has thankfully been confirmed by Crunchyroll for an international launch from the following times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM EDT

British Time – 5:30 PM BST

European Time – 6:30 PM CEST

India Time – 10 PM IST

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM PHT

Australia Time – 2 AM ACST

The first episode of the English dubbing for Kaguya-sama season 3 will also release today, April 22nd, at 2:30 PM Pacific Time, as confirmed in a recent Crunchyroll News post.

Preview trailer and story caption shared online

The official TV preview trailer for Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 3 has been shared on social media by the series’ Japanese page, see below. As confirmed in a Twitter post, the episode will be split into three parts:

“Kashiwagi Nagisa wants to see”

“Maki Shijo wants to do something about it”

“I want to believe the Shirogane Gogyo”

Additionally, the series’ Japanese website shared the TV story caption for the upcoming episode, translated into English:

“Shirogane, who had stomped on Maki Shijo, a girl student who had collapsed in the school, had to take care of her in the student organization room. Apparently she was fainted because of her love affairs. Maki consults with her, but her expression changes from one to another, showing a high-handed attitude, anxious face, exploding her anger, and shedding tears. After witnessing the intensity of such emotions, Shirogane is attacked by a strong deja vu for some reason. What the hell is this feeling?” – Episode 3 Story, via kaguya.love.

How is season 3 being rated by comparison so far?

Whilst only two episodes from Kaguya-sama season 3 have premiered, this hasn’t stopped fans from pushing the new broadcast to the top of the pile.

The third season is currently scoring an 8.98/10 on MyAnimeList, notably higher than the 8.65/10 achieved by season 2, and 8.4/10 for the debut season.

The same pattern can be seen on IMDB, where the third season is averaging an 8.9/10, with the average series score currently sitting only an 8.5/10.

On RatinGraph, Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic is also scoring an 8.9/10; matching the second season but again, being higher than the first broadcast from 2019.

Can Kaguya-sama season 3 continue this excellent start into its third weekly broadcast?

