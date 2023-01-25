La Brea season 2 episode 8 release date and time on NBC
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for La Brea**
It’s time to return down the sinkhole in 2023 and we confirm the release date and time for La Brea season 2 episode 8 on NBC.
Season 1 of La Brea premiered back in September 2021, and a second season was green-lit shortly after in November of the same year.
Created and executive produced by David Appelbaum, the science-fiction drama, La Brea, follows the aftermath of a Los Angeles sinkhole that swallows a number of civilians, and a handful of them find themselves trapped in a primeval world.
La Brea season 2 episode 8 release date and time
La Brea season 2 episode 8, titled Stampede, is scheduled to return on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Episode 8 will be swiftly followed by episode 9, titled Murder in the Clearing, at 10 pm ET/PT.
La Brea followed the lead of many other shows on different platforms by taking a long winter break over the holiday season, as episode 7 premiered way back on November 15, 2022.
The last episode, 1988, saw Caroline, Gavin, and Eve jump into the sinkhole, despite Gavin previously having a vision of Eve’s death, and episode 8 is expected to pick up straight after those events.
How many episodes are in La Brea season 2?
La Brea season 2 has 14 episodes in the pipeline, which is four more episodes than its season 1 episode count.
Other than the first two episodes that are set to premiere as a double-bill, NBC has not released the episode titles or release date past January 31, 2023.
Below, we have included the show’s episode guide:
- Episode 1: The Next Day – September 27, 2022
- Episode 2: The Cave – October 4, 2022
- Episode 3: The Great Escape – October 11, 2022
- Episode 4: The Fog – October 18, 2022
- Episode 5: The Heist – October 25, 2022
- Episode 6: Lazarus – November 1, 2022
- Episode 7: 1988 – November 15, 2022
- Episode 8: Stampede – January 31, 2023
- Episode 9: Murder in the Clearing – January 31, 2023
- Episode 10: TBA
- Episode 11: TBA
- Episode 12: TBA
- Episode 13: TBA
- Episode 14: TBA
