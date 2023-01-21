It’s time to go monster hunting in 2023 and we confirm the release date and time of The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 within part 2 on The CW, reveal how many episodes are in season 1, and introduce you to the cast.

The series premiered on October 11, 2022, and received mostly positive reviews, giving The CW its most-watched series debut of the 2022/23 season.

Developed by Robbie Thompson for The CW, the dark fantasy series, The Winchesters, serves as a prequel spin-off to Eric Kripke’s popular series, Supernatural, following Sam and Dean’s parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, in the 1970s.

When does The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 release?

The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 is scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

We know that episode 8 will be titled ‘Hang On to Your Life,’ which promises a thrilling return to the horror series.

It has also been revealed that the part 2 debut will be helmed by Amyn Kaderali and written by Nic Chatree Sridej.

How many episodes in The Winchesters season 1?

The Winchesters season 1 has 13 episodes to its run, with each installment lasting approximately 42 minutes in length.

The series aired episode 7 on December 6, 2022, before taking a break, and the second part will contain the last six episodes of the season.

Below, we have included The CW’s release schedule and the episode titles we know so far, however, the release dates may be subject to change:

Episode 1: Pilot – October 11, 2022

– October 11, 2022 Episode 2: Teach Your Children Well – October 18, 2022

– October 18, 2022 Episode 3: You’re Lost Little Girl – October 25, 2022

– October 25, 2022 Episode 4: Masters of War – November 1, 2022

– November 1, 2022 Episode 5: Legend of a Mind – November 15, 2022

– November 15, 2022 Episode 6: Art of Dying – November 22, 2022

– November 22, 2022 Episode 7: Reflections – December 6, 2022

– December 6, 2022 Episode 8: Hang On to Your Life – January 24, 2023

– January 24, 2023 Episode 9: Cast Your Fate to the Wind – January 31, 2023

– January 31, 2023 Episode 10: TBA – February 7, 2023

Episode 11: TBA – February 14, 2023

Episode 12: TBA – February 21, 2023

Episode 13: TBA – February 28, 2023

Meet the cast of The Winchesters

The protagonists of the series, Mary and John, are played by Meg Donnelly from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and Mantra’s Drake Rodger, who will continue the story by revealing more details about your favorite monster-hunting duo.

Jensen Ackles is returning to play Dean Winchester, however, the actor is narrating only. Smallville’s Tom Welling is also on hand to play Samuel Campbell.

Below, we have included the cast list of The Winchesters:

Meg Donnelly – Mary Campbell

– Mary Campbell Drake Rodger – John Winchester

– John Winchester Nida Khurshid – Latika Desai

– Latika Desai Jojo Fleites – Carlos Cervantez

– Carlos Cervantez Demetria McKinney – Ada Monroe

– Ada Monroe Bianca Kajlich – Millie Winchester

– Millie Winchester Jensen Ackles – Dean Winchester (narrator)

– Dean Winchester (narrator) Tom Welling – Samuel Campbell

– Samuel Campbell Bridget Regan – Rockin’ Roxy

