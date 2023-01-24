Movies & Television

Lockwood & Co release time on Netflix and cast introduction

By Jo Craig

Ruby Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle in Lockwood & Co
Lockwood & Co - Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Riffing off the nostalgia of teen ghost-hunting shows from the 90s and 00s, Lockwood & Co is new to Netflix this week and we confirm the release time, release date, and introduce you to the cast.

Filming for the series took place between July 2021 and March 2022, using Kensal Green Cemetery in London as a popular filming location.

Directed and written by Joe Cornish for Netflix and based on the supernatural book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, the British detective thriller, Lockwood & Co, follows a group of teenagers who make a start-up ghost-hunting business based in London.

Lockwood & Co season 2 release date

Lockwood & Co is scheduled to release on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Netflix.

Season 1 of the series is confirmed to have eight episodes in its entirety, with all installments dropping simultaneously.

Since the show has not been billed as a limited series, there is a good chance that the narrative will continue into season 2, with plenty of source material to adapt.

Lockwood & Co – Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Lockwood & Co season 2 release time

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Lockwood & Co will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Lockwood & Co – Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/ © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Meet the Lockwood & Co cast

The supernatural series is full to the brim with new talent on the acting block, including Cameron Chapman.

Some faces you may recognize include Ben Crompton, who you’ll remember playing Eddison Tollett in Games of Thrones, and Invasion’s Paddy Holland, who is the younger brother of Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland.

Below, we have included the full cast list of Lockwood & Co:

  • Ruby Stokes – Lucy Carlyle
  • Cameron Chapman – Anthony Lockwood
  • Ali Hadji-Heshmati – George Karim
  • Michael Clarke – Skull
  • Ivanno Jeremiah – Inspector Barnes
  • Luke Treadaway – The Golden Blade
  • Morven Christie – Penelope Fittes
  • Jack Bandeira – Quill Kipps
  • Ben Crompton – Julius Winkman
  • Hayley Konadu – Flo Bones
  • Rhianna Dorris – Kat Godwin
  • Paddy Holland – Bobby Vernon
  • Rico Vina – Ned Shaw

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know