Riffing off the nostalgia of teen ghost-hunting shows from the 90s and 00s, Lockwood & Co is new to Netflix this week and we confirm the release time, release date, and introduce you to the cast.

Filming for the series took place between July 2021 and March 2022, using Kensal Green Cemetery in London as a popular filming location.

Directed and written by Joe Cornish for Netflix and based on the supernatural book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, the British detective thriller, Lockwood & Co, follows a group of teenagers who make a start-up ghost-hunting business based in London.

Lockwood & Co season 2 release date

Lockwood & Co is scheduled to release on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Netflix.

Season 1 of the series is confirmed to have eight episodes in its entirety, with all installments dropping simultaneously.

Since the show has not been billed as a limited series, there is a good chance that the narrative will continue into season 2, with plenty of source material to adapt.

Lockwood & Co season 2 release time

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Lockwood & Co will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the Lockwood & Co cast

The supernatural series is full to the brim with new talent on the acting block, including Cameron Chapman.

Some faces you may recognize include Ben Crompton, who you’ll remember playing Eddison Tollett in Games of Thrones, and Invasion’s Paddy Holland, who is the younger brother of Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland.

Below, we have included the full cast list of Lockwood & Co:

Ruby Stokes – Lucy Carlyle

– Lucy Carlyle Cameron Chapman – Anthony Lockwood

– Anthony Lockwood Ali Hadji-Heshmati – George Karim

– George Karim Michael Clarke – Skull

– Skull Ivanno Jeremiah – Inspector Barnes

– Inspector Barnes Luke Treadaway – The Golden Blade

– The Golden Blade Morven Christie – Penelope Fittes

– Penelope Fittes Jack Bandeira – Quill Kipps

– Quill Kipps Ben Crompton – Julius Winkman

– Julius Winkman Hayley Konadu – Flo Bones

– Flo Bones Rhianna Dorris – Kat Godwin

– Kat Godwin Paddy Holland – Bobby Vernon

– Bobby Vernon Rico Vina – Ned Shaw

In a world plagued by ghosts, ring bell and wait beyond the iron line. Lockwood & Co. will haunt Netflix on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/M0oose07fr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 26, 2022

