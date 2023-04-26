After Hulu’s crack at the Candy Montgomery story, it’s time for HBO Max’s version of events. We confirm the release time and date of Love & Death, reveal how many episodes there are, and introduce you to the cast.

Ahead of the miniseries’ debut, we revealed HBO Max’s release schedule for Love & Death, which is set to begin with a triple-bill.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley for HBO Max, the American crime drama series, Love & Death, follows the true story of Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in the 1980s.

Love & Death release time and date

Love & Death’s release date is confirmed to be Thursday, April 27, 2023, on HBO Max.

The miniseries’ release time is currently set at 3 am ET/12 am PT on the aforementioned release date.

True crime lovers in the UK will, unfortunately, have to wait until Autumn 2023 to be able to watch the show, when it will arrive as an ITVX exclusive.

The synopsis provided by HBO reads:

“Two church-going couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

How many episodes are in Love & Death?

Love & Death has seven episodes to air within the miniseries on HBO Max.

The episode titles are still to be announced and the series is two episodes longer than Hulu’s miniseries, Candy, which covered the same topic last year.

Love & Death will debut with a triple bill, but after the first three episodes debut, the show will then settle down into releasing one episode per week until all seven episodes air.

Since the show is confirmed to be a limited series, we already know that there will be no second season, as the source material is rather contained.

Meet the cast of Love & Death

The Scarlet Witch herself, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, is playing Candy, alongside Oscar-nominee, Jesse Plemons.

Jessica Jones star, Krysten Ritter, is also in the lineup playing a supporting role, and American Horror Story veteran, Lily Rabe, will be playing victim, Betty Gore.

The miniseries is written by Big Little Lies creator, David E. Kelley, and the HBO show’s star, Nicole Kidman, is also onboard serving as an executive producer.

Below, we have listed the entire cast of Love & Death for you to become acquainted with the actors and characters:

Elizabeth Olsen – Candy Montgomery

– Candy Montgomery Jesse Plemons – Allan Gore

– Allan Gore Patrick Fugit – Pat Montgomery

– Pat Montgomery Lily Rabe – Betty Gore

– Betty Gore Keir Gilchrist – Ron Adams

– Ron Adams Elizabeth Marvel – Jackie Ponder

– Jackie Ponder Tom Pelphrey – Don Crowder

– Don Crowder Krysten Ritter – Sherry Cleckler

– Sherry Cleckler Beth Broderick – Bertha Pomeroy

– Bertha Pomeroy Richard C. Jones – Tom Cleckler

– Tom Cleckler Aaron Jay Rome – Richard Garlington

– Richard Garlington Fabiola Andújar – Mary Adams

– Mary Adams Brian d’Arcy James – Fred Fason

– Fred Fason Olivia Applegate – Carol Crowder

– Carol Crowder Mackenzie Astin – Tom O’Connell

– Tom O’Connell Adam Cropper – Robert Udashen

– Robert Udashen Bruce McGill – Tom Ryan

– Tom Ryan Drew Waters – Jerry McMahan

– Jerry McMahan Sunday Dangerstone – Tina Grant

– Tina Grant Amelie Dallimore – Jenny Montgomery

