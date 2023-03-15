Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin to return for Side by Side Concert Tour 2023

Thai megastars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin are all set to return to the stage for the Side by Side Concert Tour 2023 – “dreams come true!”

Thai Drama royalty Bright and Win are hailed as the most loved BL pair of all time. The stunning stars have earned themselves global recognition and fame since starring in the 2gether series and taking Thai BL to international waters.

Vachirwait Chivaaree, 25, and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, 24, are not only leading the world of entertainment, but they’ve also emerged as the top fashion icons. While Win was recently announced as Prada’s global ambassador, Bright has been serving as the face of Burberry since taking on South Asia Pacific ambassador duties.

It’s notable how Bright and Win have become globally popular with massive influence thanks to their consistency. They are successful icons who are not only thriving in their acting career with multiple projects under their belt but also emerged as quirky entrepreneurs with their individual apparel businesses. The stars have cemented their position at the top as two of the top-followed celebrities on Instagram in Thailand. Bright boasts a whopping 17.5M and Win sits at 14.4M.

View Instagram Post

Side by Side Concert Tour 2023 announced with Bright and Win

Last year, Bright and Win took the stage for their much-awaited concert in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s once again time to celebrate as the stars will be back for a whole tour.

On March 15, the label GMMTV officially made the announcement about the upcoming Side by Side Concert Tour 2023 for this summer featuring Bright and Win – “starting this June.”

The stars are set to kick off their tour in Japan with not one but two gigs on June 17 and 18.

While the details are yet to be revealed, we can expect the stars to follow a similar pattern to the F4 Shooting Star Asia Tour. F4 tour’s stops included Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. However, comprehending Bright and Win’s success at the London and Milan fashion week respectively, we are keeping our fingers crossed for more international locations.

As we eagerly await information on the upcoming BrightWin concert, keep your eyes on this space as we will be updating you with further tour details.

‘Dreams come true’

Following the announcement, excited fans have understandably rushed to social media to express their joy: “our dreams finally [come] true.”

Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions as celebrations commence:

Show all