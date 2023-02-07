Meet John Getz, Edelstein from HBO's The Last of Us episode 4

Joel and Ellie’s arrival in Kansas City introduced a number of new characters into the narrative and we introduce you to John Getz, who plays Edelstein, and lay out The Last of Us’ full cast list.

Episode 4, titled Please Hold my Hand, saw Ellie discover a book of puns to lighten the mood between herself and Joel, which is a direct reference from the game.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Meet John Getz

American-born actor, John Getz, began his credited acting career way back in the 1970s, and he recently portrayed FEDRA collaborator, Edelstein – a doctor who is interrogated by Kathleen – in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Getz originally began his career in theatre, performing in plays at the University of Iowa before moving to his first East Coast play in LaMaMa with Danny DeVito.

Television roles for Getz include the original 1977 series of Wonder Woman, Murder, She Wrote, Bosch, and Dirty John.

Switching to movies and Getz has been in more than a few, including the original 1986 horror, The Fly, and its sequel, The Social Network, and Zodiac.

Getz is also scheduled to star in the upcoming television miniseries, Fatal Attraction, which is currently in post-production.

The Last of Us cast

Pedro Pascal is reuniting with former Game of Thrones cast member, Bella Ramsey, to portray protagonists Joel and Ellie.

Yellowjackets actor, Melanie Lynskey, made her debut this week as the antagonist, Kathleen, in a guest role, with Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid, who will be playing Riley from the video game, arriving in due course.

Below, we have included the full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us:

Pedro Pascal – Joel

– Joel Bella Ramsey – Ellie

– Ellie Gabriel Luna – Tommy

– Tommy Anna Torv – Tess

– Tess Merle Dandridge – Marlene

– Marlene Nico Parker – Sarah

– Sarah Murray Bartlett – Frank

– Frank Nick Offerman – Bill

– Bill Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

– Kathleen Lamar Johnson – Henry

– Henry Keivonn Woodard – Sam

– Sam Graham Greene – Marlon

– Marlon Elaine Miles – Florence

– Florence Storm Reid – Riley Abel

– Riley Abel Scott Shepherd – David

– David Troy Baker – James

– James Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

– Perry Ashley Johnson – Anna

– Anna Rutina Wesley – Maria

The Last of Us episode 5 preview gives a brief outline of what to expect from the next installment when Kathleen’s hunt intensifies.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

