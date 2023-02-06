HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

Episode 4 welcomed two, original characters into the mix while introducing two characters from the source material in the final moments of the entry. We introduce you to actor, Jeffrey Pierce, and explain his connection to Perry and Tommy in The Last of Us franchise.

This week’s episode, titled Please Hold My Hand, saw Joel and Ellie use Bill and Frank’s car to enter Kansas City, where they walked into a trap laid by Kathleen and her hostile band of survivors.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Meet Jeffrey Pierce

Hailing from Denver, Colorado and raised in Virginia, actor Jeffrey Pierce has joined HBO’s adaptation to portray a part of the Hunters group and Kathleen’s (Melanie Lynskey) right-hand man, Perry.

What some users may be surprised to learn is that Pierce is actually the original voice actor for Tommy in The Last of Us video game series. Pierce portrayed the character in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

Pierce joins fellow voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in the series, who are Joel and Ellie’s VA’s in the game welcomed on set to play James and Ellie’s mother, Anna.

Outside of Pierce’s The Last of Us fame, the actor has starred in a number of television shows since 1997, including Charmed, Criminal Minds, and Justified.

Pierce has also supplied the voice for Thomas A. Merrick in Call of Duty: Ghosts and Lt. Joseph Turner in Call of Duty: WWII.

The Last of Us episode 5 preview

The Last of Us episode 5, which is yet to receive a title, is scheduled to release on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

The episode will debut at Midnight PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch episode 2 at 2 am GMT on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Episode 5 will see all hell break loose in Kansas City under Kathleen’s rule, while Joel and Ellie unite with original characters Henry and Sam.

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season, and the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

By Jo Craig

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

