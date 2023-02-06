Let’s take a look at the song and singer, Lotte Kestner, which was shown off at the end credits of HBO’s The Last of Us episode 4.

It goes without saying that HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us has been crammed with some top-notch stellar songs. So far viewers have listened to Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” from episode one, Ari Lasso’s “Hampa” from episode two, and the likes of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time”, Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight” and Cream’s “White Room” from episode three.

As we fly through episode four, a familiar song is played at the end of The Last of Us‘ credits. Let’s find out what the song is and more about songbird Lotte Kestner.

What song plays at the end of episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us?

As Ellie and Joel are sleeping in a building they thought was safe for the night, the pair is awakened by Henry and Sam. Just as the scene ends on that cliffhanger, a familiar song is played and those who are already fans of the game will know what is it.

True Faith by Lotte Kestner, an acoustic cover of New Order’s 1987 hit, plays out and ends episode 4. This particular song has been heard before in the cinematic trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 in which Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the game, sang a cover of True Faith which was inspired by Kestner’s version of the song. Unfortunately, due to an oversight on Naughty Dog’s behalf, Kestner wasn’t credited.

The game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, took to Twitter to address the mistake, saying “Ellie’s rendition of “True Faith” was inspired by Lotte Kestner’s haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn’t credited as intended. Our deep apologies — we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves.”

Who is Lotte Kestner?

Lotte Kestner was born Anna-Lynne Williams in Laguna Hills, California, on February 8, 1978. The 44-year-old who now lives in Seattle has been making music since 1997 with no signs of stopping anytime soon. As well as a talented singer and songwriter, Lotte is also a writer and has published three books of poetry, Split Infinitive, In the Night I Go Sailing, and Blind Accidents, and has recorded two albums with her indie band Ormonde.

This isn’t Lotte’s first time being featured on HBO. In 2017, her cover of Beyoncé’s “Halo” was featured in an episode of The Young Pope. You can find Lotte on Instagram which showcases plenty of artistic images of her, her family, and throwbacks to when she was younger.

