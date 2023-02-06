At the end of episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us, viewers get a glimpse of what’s in store for Ellie and Joel as they come face to face with Henry and Sam. We look at who Henry is and who plays him.

Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us episode 4

Episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us sees Ellie and Joel make their way across post-apocalyptic America in search of Joel’s brother Tommy. After making a few pit stops, the twosome stop in Kansas City which deviates from the game’s Pittsburgh location.

There, the survivors meet Kathleen‘s army and become fugitives in the city’s dangerous walls. While hiding in one of the buildings, Joel and Ellie are startled awake by the presence of Henry and his brother Sam who is also on the run from the deadly hunters. We look at who Henry is and who he is played by.

Who is Henry in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Henry, along with his younger brother Sam, is one of the survivors of an abandoned military QZ in Connecticut. Looking for safety, the pair fleed to Pittsburgh (Kansas City in the show) to look for supplies but were spotted by the hunters and had to go into hiding or risk being killed.

With the hunters now on their tail, Henry and Sam left their hiding spot and went looking for a new place to call home. This is where they both meet Joel and Ellie as they lay sleeping, and as seen at the end of episode 4, they assumed the pair are hunters and drew a gun on them. Without going into spoilers for what happens next, the foursome embarks on a challenging journey together.

Who plays Henry in The Last of Us show?

Henry is played by Lamar Johnson in the HBO adaptation. Born in Toronto, Canada on July 18, 1994, Lamar trained at the Canadian School of Dance which saw him get a role as a hip-hop dancer in The Next Step. You may have seen his face in TV shows that include Rookie Blue, Saving Grace, and Your Honor.

You can follow Lamar over on his Instagram page where he posts various workout pictures as well as some The Last of Us images as Henry.

