From Bill and Frank‘s first encounter until their last, these moments shared were romantic as well as heartbreaking. We look at what wine the couple drank in episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

So far, episode three of HBO’s The Last of Us has been the most talked about, filling many social media posts with what a fantastic masterclass in storytelling it truly was. Not only did fans get a look behind Bill’s background with Frank but we also saw the tender side of the gruff and untrusting survivalist from the game.

As if we could ever forget, two moments from episode 3 stood out and that was when Bill and Frank first met and when they both departed the post-apocalyptic world at the end. But one thing they both enjoyed on both occasions was a good bottle of wine with dinner. So, what was the wine from HBO’s The Last of Us episode 3?

What wine did Frank and Bill drink in The Last of Us?

When Bill found Frank in his man-made hole in the ground, the pair hit it off instantly, and what better way to celebrate than a nice home-cooked dinner, especially since poor Frank hadn’t eaten in days. As the pair tucked into Bill’s rabbit cuisine, Frank commented how surprised he was that Bill knew what to pair the dish with in regard to which wine.

Bill’s red wine was a Beaujolais, or more specifically a Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages. This type of wine is actually fairly affordable despite its fancy name and French origins. Usually around £12/$14, it certainly won’t break the bank for those who want to enjoy a nice bottle of plonk for dinner – maybe minus the rabbit.

Long, long time. pic.twitter.com/h1e92sLsBp — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 30, 2023

Although, in saying this, Bill did have access to a store full of different wines at his disposal and he still chose the cheaper stuff. Maybe all the good wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chateau Cheval Blanc had already been pitched – I mean, beggars can’t be choosers in the post-apocalypse after all.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 5th on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 3 will be available from 2 am on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

