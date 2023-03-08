Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK star Jennie’s interaction is the talk of the internet since attending the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Let’s take a look at how fans are gushing over the “powerful duo.”

As Paris Fashion Week is underway, celebrities from around the world continue to grace the luxury fashion house’s events. Amid the star-studded affairs, fans eagerly await to get glimpses of their favorite idols interacting at the shows.

One such interaction has now gone viral. K-Drama heartthrob, Park Seo Joon, and K-Pop royalty, Jennie of BLACKPINK recently met at Chanel’s Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show and fans are understandably going wild over it.

Seo Joon’s interaction with Jennie goes viral

The interaction video between two of the biggest South Korean stars at the fashion show has now taken over the internet. Jennie, who recently injured her face during practice, was also seen sporting a band-aid under her eye.

In the video, Seo Joon and Jennie can be seen posing together for the cameras at the Chanel show. Noticeably, the BLACKPINK star loses her composure and starts smiling broadly. She then covers her face and looks away from the cameras. At that point, Seo Joon lets his gentlemanly self shine and places himself in between to shield Jennie as she pulls herself together to get photographed.

Following the show, Jennie also shared a bunch of photos from the show on her Instagram. Along with the photos of all the icons Jennie met, the carousel also includes one of Park Seo Joon as he smiles broadly.

Fans gush over ‘powerful duo’

Fans of K-Drama and K-pop have now rushed to social media to gush over the sweet exchange.

A fan gushes: “Jennie and Park Seo Joon have the cutest interactions.”

Another fan pens: “I love this interaction…I always get excited whenever the pinks befriend kdrama actors.”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

