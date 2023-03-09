BLACKPINK's Rosé to co-host launch of partnership between Sulwhasoo and The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its partnership with the beauty brand Sulwhasoo. To kick off the new union’s celebrations, BLACKPINK star Rosé will be gracing the prestigious event as one of the co-hosts.

From taking over the cities with their spectacular Born Pink World Tour to attending the prominent fashion week, BLACKPINK queens are all booked and busy.

Rosé most recently attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. And now, the K-Pop icon will be taking on hosting duties at the end of this month in New York.

Rosé to co-host Sulwhasoo and The Met’s partnership launch

On March 8, The Metropolitan Museum of Art published an official press release to announce a new partnership with the Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo. It pens how the vision is to “celebrate global heritage” with the support and funding towards the Museum’s significant events.

“Sulwhasoo’s sponsorship will help realize dynamic programs, including The Met’s Women and the Critical Eye panel discussion and reception on April 13, 2023. This annual event cultivates connoisseurship in women who have a keen interest in the art world, offering participants unparalleled access to world-renowned curators, collectors, and contemporary artists.”

In 2022, Rosé was announced as the newest global ambassador for the luxury skin-care brand. Previously, the star also attended the coveted fashion event, Met Gala in 2021. As the On The Ground hitmaker is a champion in all things beauty, art, and luxury, Rosé is an excellent nominee to launch the partnership that honors “connoisseurship in women.”

“On March 29, Sulwhasoo will celebrate the launch of its partnership with The Met with an event hosted at the Museum and co-hosted by Sulwhasoo’s global ambassadors: K-pop icon Rosé from BLACKPINK, Academy Award ®-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn, and prominent Chinese actress Jia Song.”

Fans congratulate Rosé – ‘the face of luxury’

Following the news, the fans rushed to social media to congratulate Rosé and gushed about how proud they are.

A fan celebrates: “She will revisit the steps of one of her sweet legendary fashion triumphs. So happy for our girlie, she is being well taken care of by her brands with utmost respect & thoughtfulness.”

