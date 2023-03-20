New K-Pop girl group X:in introduces Indian member Aria ahead of awaited debut

There’s a brand new girl group ready to make its debut and fans already have their eyes set on one member in particular. Let’s introduce you to Kpop idol Aria from X:in – from her name and age to nationality and more.

With the rise of BTS, EXO, and BLACKPINK to now TXT, Stray Kids, ITZY, and more, K-Pop has truly taken over the global platform. As the genre continues to gain attention, the industry has not only experimented with music styles but they are also going beyond South Korean borders when it comes to recruiting talents.

Over the years fans have been introduced to a number of multinational groups. And now we have X:in and fans are already curious about Aria, the international Kpop idol.

Meet K-Pop idol Aria from X:in

K-STAGE ‘Yes or No’ concert introduced the five-member girl group X:in as the girls performed their pre-debut single ahead of the awaited debut.

The Indian member, Aria, has already caught the attention of K-Pop fans from India. The young idol’s real name is Gauthami and the star turned 20 recently (born on March 12, 2003). Aria joined Escrow Entertainment as a trainee and is all set to debut as a Kpop idol in April 2023.

K-Pop’s rise in India is quite evident as it previously got ranked among the “top 10 countries with the most K-Pop fans.” This year reports revealed the country was also named among the countries bringing the most views for K-Pop artists on YouTube. Aria is the second idol to be introduced as part of the K-Pop world after Sriya from BLACKSWAN.

X:in set to make official debut

Earlier this month, X:in dropped their pre-debut single album and performance video for Who Am I. The video has now crossed 130K views on YouTube. The fans of K-Pop have reacted with mixed emotions following the release claiming they need “improvements.” However, the majority of them have expressed their support for the young idols and are looking forward to their “powerful” debut.

The members include – Korean members Roa and Chi.u, E.sha (Korean-Australian), Nova (Russian), and Aria (Indian).

