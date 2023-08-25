Ahsoka’s villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are inspired by a piece of Norse mythology that could hint at the destruction of the Star Wars galaxy.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka* — The long-awaited Ahsoka series introduces its villains, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, in a scene that mirrors the opening of The Phantom Menace but the symbolism doesn’t end there as the inspiration behind the characters’ names could spell disaster for the entire Star Wars galaxy.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka’s villains

Ahsoka’s villainous Force-wielders, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, are introduced in the opening scene of the Disney+ series as they board a New Republic vessel and lay waste to its crew in order to free former Imperial magistrate, Morgan Elsbeth.

Played by the late Ray Stevenson, Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi Knight who survived the events of Order 66 and since the fall of the Empire, he has taken up mercenary work, which has seen him stray from the light side of the Force – but not totally embrace the dark side.

Skoll and his feisty apprentice, Shin Hati, are working for Morgan Elsbeth and are assisting her efforts in finding Grand Admiral Thrawn after his and Ezra Bridger’s disappearance in the Star Wars Rebels finale which would galvanize the Imperial remnants throughout the galaxy.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Inspired by Norse mythology

Beyond simply being imposing villains, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are characters who are inspired by Norse mythology.

Specifically, the characters are references to a pair of wolves – an animal Dave Filoni has a huge fondness for – named Skoll and Hati.

In the Norse myth, Skoll and Hati spend their time chasing the sun and moon through the sky, intent on devouring them.

When they eventually catch their prey, Skoll and Hati help to bring about Ragnarok, the Norse apocalypse.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Hints at the galaxy’s demise

Following the first two episodes of Ahsoka, we know that Baylan and Shin’s efforts to find Grand Admiral Thrawn are an attempt to achieve “power, such as you’ve never dreamed.”

However, if the Norse tale the characters are inspired by helps to shape their story in Ahsoka, then it could spell disaster.

Obviously, the Star Wars galaxy is still standing by the time of the sequel trilogy so they can’t have brought about the end of days.

But perhaps their involvement in Thrawn’s return will see the galaxy erupt into war once again and possibly result in themselves falling victim to their own ambition.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ after its first two episodes released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the US.

Gaming Trailers