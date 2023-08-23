The official Disney merchandise platform for Star Wars’ new series Ahsoka has been updated to include Ezra’s lightsaber and a cute mini backpack.

The new Star Wars merchandise is available right now, having been launched alongside the first two episodes of Ahsoka on Disney Plus earlier this week.

Image from Ahsoka trailer via Star Wars YouTube

Official Ahsoka merchandise goes on sale alongside premiere

Alongside the launch of the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka series, which released its first two episodes on August 22, Disney also released several new items of official merchandise to their online stores.

The first new item of merchandise is none other than Ezra Bridger’s second lightsaber which features “sound effects and illuminates green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades” – which are annoyingly sold separately.

What’s even more frustrating is that at the time of writing on August 23, this lightsaber is only available on the international version of the Disney Store and does not feature on the US platform. The lightsaber is also priced at £200, making it a rather expensive addition to a collection, and currently has just one review at 1/5 stars.

The second notable item is an adorable mini backpack, designed after the lead character Ahsoka Tano. This item of merchandise is “shaped as Ahsoka’s lekku and is complete with a beaded charm and appliqués.” At the time of writing, it is available from £75 in the UK and $88 in the US.

The store also features various items of clothing and accessories, including a stylish hooded sweatshirt, headbands, and earrings.

The merchandise drop seemingly ‘spoiled’ one character’s return

Unfortunately, not everything associated with the Ahsoka merchandise has gone down the right way with fans, particularly when commercial promotion includes potential spoilers for the TV show.

For the past several months, the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker has been teased and hinted at, but fans were lacking an official confirmation from either Disney or the showrunners at Ahsoka.

That was until August 1, when Star Wars News Net spotted that the merchandise store had been updated with a new caption:

“Stop looking for fashion help in Alderaan places! Add a little out-of-this-world style to your wardrobe with some truly epic officially licensed Star Wars graphic tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies! Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favorite Star Wars Ahsoka characters!”

Christensen would feature in the most-recent Ahsoka trailer, which was released around two weeks after fans spotted the new caption, meaning that eagle-eyed viewers caught out the big return early.

We are still waiting to hear exactly when Anakin Skywalker will feature in Ahsoka, season 1 is scheduled to consist of eight individual episodes that are released every Tuesday on Disney Plus.

