The World Between Worlds is one of the most mysterious additions to Star Wars lore and now the Ahsoka could potentially be using it as a means of bringing Thrawn into the fray.

Star Wars has always been filled with mystical elements and each new addition to the franchise has slowly added to the storied and mythical history of the galaxy, with Star Wars Rebels introducing arguably the most important piece of lore of all, the World Between Worlds, which Ahsoka may now be delving back into.

What is the World Between Worlds?

The World Between Worlds is a mystical plane that exists within the Force that connects numerous points across time and space together.

In essence, it’s Star Wars’ way of introducing an element of time travel into the galaxy far, far away.

The mysterious dimension was introduced in Star Wars Rebels and is shown to be a collection of circular gateways that are connected by interlinking pathways.

One particular gateway into the World Between Worlds could be found on the planet Lothal at the site of the hidden Jedi temple on the world and could be accessed via a peculiar painting of the three Mortis gods – the Father, Son and Daughter – which could move when attempting to enter the portal.

It’s saved Ahsoka once already

In episode 13 of Star Wars Rebels season 4, Ezra entered the World Between Worlds and found a gateway to a pivotal moment in Ahsoka’s past.

Specifically, the season 2 finale of Rebels where Ahsoka came face-to-face with her old master, Anakin Skywalker now in the guise of Darth Vader.

During the emotional lightsaber duel, Vader was moments away from striking Ahsoka down but Ezra pulled her out at the last second and into the World Between Worlds.

After a brief run-in with Emperor Palpatine, who was also trying to access the mysterious dimension, Ahsoka and Ezra returned to their original timelines, with Ahsoka promising to come and find Ezra once the Galactic Civil War came to an end.

The World Between Worlds could be the answer to Thrawn’s return

In Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati and Morgan Elsbeth begin the Disney+ series by searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Their search sees them attempting to find a key to a hidden gateway to another galaxy, and although the trailers give little away, there are hints from the teasers that there could be a link to the World Between Worlds.

This has given rise to numerous theories surrounding the enigmatic world and how it could be used to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn, and in turn Ezra Bridger, back from their purrgil-caused exile.

One such theory suggests that the Dark Jedi will attempt to bring Thrawn out of his original timeline and into the New Republic era to mastermind the resurgence of the Empire.

Whether or not this is how Thrawn’s return is handled remains to be seen.

Ahsoka is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

