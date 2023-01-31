Die-hard fans of the long-running anime series were treated to a first poster for Netflix’s live-action series and some are predicting when the first trailer for the platform’s One Piece adaptation will release – maybe as early as today.

Netflix recently confirmed that the show would be “setting sail” in 2023 after the project was announced back in 2017.

Developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for Netflix and based on the ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a live-action adaptation following the Straw Hat Pirates on their mission to discover the legendary “One Piece” treasure.

One Piece fans predict Netflix’s first live-action trailer could release today

After Netflix’s official Twitter account shared its first poster for the One Piece series on January 30, 2023, fans began predicting when the first trailer would be released.

It’s Reel James was the first to predict that we may be getting the first teaser trailer for the live-action series today, January 31, 2023.

The reasoning behind this theory is that platforms usually release posters the day before a trailer is due to set the hype bar high.

Netflix debuted the first poster at approximately 1 pm yesterday, meaning fans should keep an eye out for more announcements in this afternoon.

Does this mean we’re getting a trailer for the live-action #OnePiece series tomorrow? ? https://t.co/ReqD4miKyh — Reel James (@itsreeljames) January 30, 2023

One Piece release date and second poster predictions

Another Twitter user, Isaac Reyes Off, posted their predictions for One Piece live-action news, including the trailer, second poster and a specific release date.

They stated that an official release date combined with a second poster would be revealed either on Monday, February 6, or between February 12-18.

The account also predicted that a teaser trailer would arrive on Tuesday, March 7, followed by the first official trailer on Tuesday, March 14, standing by 65% certainty.

These predictions, however, should be taken with a grain of salt.

PREDICCIONES One Piece Live Action:



Fecha de estreno con posible segundo póster: Lunes 6 de febrero o Entre 12 – 18 de febrero (40%)

Teaser Trailer: Martes 7 de marzo (65% Seguro)

Trailer Oficial: Martes 14 de Marzo (65% Seguro)



FECHA DE ESTRENO: Viernes 7 de abril (75% Seguro) pic.twitter.com/YEZHuFGlo7 — puh (@IsaacReyesOff) January 30, 2023

One Piece first-look poster

Reactions to the first poster for Netflix’s One Piece have been generally well-received and the post is currently standing with 7.3 million views and 74.1k likes on Twitter.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Some feedback included widespread excitement for the adaptation, especially with mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, on board.

Negative comments included anime fans’ skepticism over another live-action adaptation, stating Netflix’s poor track record with the medium.

Other users commented on the restrictive nature of live-action, which may result in poorly translated visuals from the anime.

Why take something that has the endless possibilities of animation and convert it to a medium that restricts so much of those possibilities, like live action?



This benefits nothing from being live action. — The Mysterious Mr. Memoirs??? (@jamison_soto) January 30, 2023

