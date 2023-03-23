Americans are preparing to embark on the final season of Riverdale and we reveal season 7’s release date on Netflix for international fans, as well as confirm the release date and episode count of the final season.

Back in May 2022, it was announced that season 7 would be the end of the line for Riverdale, and the news was delivered during The CW’s mass exodus of shows.

Adapted by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW, Riverdale is a supernatural drama series based on the characters of Archie Comics, following a group of teens who have to solve a murder and uncover dark secrets in the titular town, starring K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse.

Riverdale season 7 release date

Riverdale season 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET on The CW.

The official synopsis from the network reads:

“The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before—the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950s.”

Riverdale season 7’s international release date on Netflix

Netflix France previously confirmed on Twitter that Riverdale season 7 would premiere internationally on March 30, 2023, on the platform.

This means new episodes of the final season air one day after its premiere in the US, and new installments will continue to air every Thursday internationally.

As for the Netflix US premiere of season 7, the final run is expected to appear around late August/September 2023.

Despite previously striking a deal with Netflix to showcase all of The CW’s content, the network has reduced this amount significantly as the company continues to make internal changes.

Riverdale season 7 episode count

Riverdale season 7 will contain 20 episodes to conclude the series.

Each installment lasts approximately 41-46 minutes and every episode of season 7 will air weekly on a Wednesday night.

The series finale has already been confirmed to have a release date of August 23, 2023, which means The CW is planning a two-week hiatus at some point in the schedule.

Our release schedule for the first four episodes of season 7 is complete with titles and air dates.

