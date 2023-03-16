Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release date and Time

Netflix’s fantasy television series Shadow and Bone is coming with its Season 2 in a few hours, and here, we will talk about its exact release date and time.

It’s been two years since the television series’ first season arrived on Netflix. The series became a hit within a few hours of its release, so no wonder why fans can’t wait for its second season. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s novel series, the first season of the television series had eight episodes that had a runtime of approximately one hour each. Well, the episode count and the runtime of the second series will be the same.

When does Shadow and Bone Season 2 get released?

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST. Fans residing in the U.S. can expect the television show to arrive one hour earlier because of the time moving forward in the country. Moreover, the other time zones will get the new season of Shadow and Bone at the below times:

Pacific Standard Time- 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time- 3:00 AM

Brasilia Standard Time- 4:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 7:00 AM

British Summer Time- 8:00 AM

India Standard Time- 12:30 PM

Japan Standard Time- 4:00 PM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time- 6:00 PM

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Plot Explored

The orphan Alina and her best friend Mal survive Darkling’s final attacks at the end of the first season. The new season will show them all set to fight the evil forces of the most powerful entity of the Grishaverse. However, defeating someone like Darkling will be challenging as he has grown even stronger.

The trailer for the second season reveals that Alina and Mal will be joined by three Grishas’ named Prince Nikolai, Tamar, and Tolya. All three new allies of Alina come with unique abilities. For instance, Nikolai has a sharp mindset and vast knowledge to read the mind of enemies, whereas Tolya and Tamar have impressive combatting skills. Well, it seems they possess everything that would be needed to win the battle.