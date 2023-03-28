The current season of South Park is delivering another short flurry of episodes for fans and we confirm the release time for season 26 episode 6, the finale, in the US and UK and talk season 27 and beyond.

South Park studios has now confirmed that season 26 will only have six episodes, following the shorter episode count of its predecessor.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden for Comedy Central, South Park is an adult animated series following four friends Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny, around their titular hometown in Colorado.

South Park season 26 episode 6 release time in the US and UK

South Park season 26 episode 6, the finale, is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on Comedy Central in the US.

The season finale will air at 10 pm ET/PT on the network and the new episode will appear on HBO Max the following day.

Fans in the UK can also catch episode 6 on Comedy Central, when it airs one day later on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10 pm BST.

South Park – Cr. South Park Studios/YouTube

‘Spring Break’ preview

South Park’s season 26 finale is confirmed to be titled, ‘Spring Break,’ named after the popular American holiday involving the Easter holidays at universities and schools.

The South Park Twitter account confirmed the episode would include Mr. Garrison and will see the teacher fall back into “some old habits.”

The supplied clip shows Garrison running an intense political campaign until he gets a phone call from Rick.

South Park season 27

South Park has been renewed for season 27 and more, in fact, it’s been renewed up until season 30.

Back in August 2021, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker entered into a deal with Comedy Central and Paramount Plus, renewing the comedy series up until season 30 in 2027.

Another part of the deal included the distribution of 14 original films to the Paramount Plus streaming service, which will join The Pandemic Special, South ParQ Vaccination Special, and The Streaming Wars.

South Park – Cr. South Park Studios/YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

South Park is now streaming on Comedy Central and HBO Max.

Show all